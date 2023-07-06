Fremont County Sheriff: Burglar Caught; ATV Crash Killed One; Strong Winds Blew Down Trees; Water Wars Reported; Man Cleaning Firearm Shot Himself

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report through July th

Arrests:

Male, 16, Arapahoe, arrested for Burglary

Corwin Howell, 20, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Valid Drivers License.

Jeffrey Green, 53, a court-ordered arrest

June 30

10:21 a.m. Meadow Lark Lane, Lander – A caller advised his phone was accessed and his bank information stolen, resulting in someone withdrawing $1,500 from his account. A Police report was requested for the banking company.

12:15 p.m. 11000 block Highway 789, Riverton – A caller filed a complaint that a caretaker was swindling an inheritance and property. The reported incident is under investigation.

July 1

7:15 a.m. Renegade Road, Riverton – A theft of tools from a contractor was reported. The case is under investigation.

6:06 p.m. Holly Road, Riverton, A complaint was received that tires on a vehicle had been slashed.

8:50 p.m. 4922 Highway 26, Dubois – A tree was on fire near a power pole. Dubois Firefighters responded.

July 2

1:54 p.m. Behan Lane, Arapahoe – A 45-year-old Riverton area man died as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV crash on his property.

6:19 p.m. 1280 Highway 287, Lander – An injured deer was found in the grass next to the highway. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department was advised.

8:56 p.m. Upper Wind River Campground, Boysen St. Park – A State Parks Law Enforcement Officer responded.

July3

3:13 a.m. 9049 Highway 789, Hudson – One juvenile was charged with Burglary at Frank’s Butcher Shop. The case remains under investigation.

7:35 a.m. Leseberg Avenue, Painted Hills Estates, Dubois – A dog was attacked by a neighbor’s day and a complaint was filed.

8:14 a.m. Mountain River Road, Riverton – A home burglary is under investigation.

10:04 a.m. 7940 Highway 789 and Mortimore Lane, Lander – A vehicle vs deer crash with air bag deployment was reported. No human injuries.

11:45 a.m. East Sixth Street, Shoshoni – An agency request from Shoshoni Police was received, a deputy responded.

11:48 am. Meadow Lark Lane, Lander – The reporting party requested a deputy assist them in turning off a neighbor’s head gate because it is flooding their property. The issue was reported to be a re-occurring one.

1:40 p.m. Riverton area – A sexual assault was reported and it is under investigation.

2:56 p.m. Lower Silas Lake Trail, Lander – A woman called advising she was lost in the area and cannot find the trail. She reported she has supplies and overnight gear. The woman called back before Search and Rescue responded saying she had found the trail and was okay.

4:49 p.m. 2600 block Sand Butte Road, Pavillion – Wind blew a tree down over power lines. Tree caught on fire. High Plains Power was notified.

4:56 p.m. 6700 block Riverview Road – Strong winds knocked down power lines that are now arcing.

4:56 p.m. 245 Ocean Lake Road – A water rescue was initiated after high winds capsized two kayakers. One was able to make it to shore, the other kayacker disappeared. A recovery effort is underway.

4:58 p.m. 1000 block North Smith Road – High winds blew down a tree across the road.

6:45 p.m. 54 Pebble Drive, Riverton – A stolen car was found in a ravine near here. The vehicle was recovered.

9:13 p.m. 500 Coal Mine Road, Hudson – A smoldering fire was reported being fanned by wind.

July 4

8:58 a.m. Meadow Lark Lane – A complaint was received that a neighbor was flooding his property again. The headgate was turned off the day prior but was turned on again. Deputies determined this was a civil matter.

9:08 a.m. 1575 East Monroe – Smoke was reported coming from a trailer. Occupants were evacuated by the RPD, Riverton Fire Responded. One person was taken for medical treatment for smoke inhalation.

11:38 a.m. Horse Creek Road, Dubois – A side-by-side wreck was reported. No injuries.

12:31 p.m. Pebble Drive – The reporting party’s vehicle was stolen and then recovered, then when the party went to retrieve the vehicle, it had been stolen again. A report was taken.

12:41 p.m. Plunkett Road, Ethete – A report was received of a number of heifer calves being stolen.

4:37 East Monroe Avenue – The theft of property from a home was reported. The incident is under investigation.

8:30 p.m. Forest Service Road 30010, Dubois – A motorist assist was requested for a woman whose vehicle became stuck in the mud.

9:36 p.m. Jeffrey City area – A man called he and his daughter were threatened by a man with a gun at the Cottonwood Campground. The incident is under investigation.

11:25 p.m. Goes In Lodge Road, St. Stephens – A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper reported involvement in a high speed chase. No other details wre released.

July 5

9:52 a.m. Dead Horse Road, Fort Washakie – A Domestic Abuse call was transferred to the BIA Wind River Police

10:00 a.m. Highway 133 and US 26 , Kinnear- A two-vehicle crash was reported with one vehicle resting on its top.

10:58 a.m. Riverview Road, Riverton – Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol with a high speed chase heading eastbound with speeds of 90 mph

The suspect vehicle was a brown colored Honda Tucson.

12:20 p.m. 8300 Highway 789, Lander – A vehicle collided with a deer. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

2:25 pm. 610 Ramshorn, Dubois – A complaint was filed that a debit card number was taken from a fuel pump.

5:37 p.m. Jefferson Street – A man called saying he was cleaning his firearm when it went off striking him. He drove himself to the E.R.

The Fremont County Detention Center currently has a roster of 169 inmates that it is responsible for. There are no inmates being held outside of the jail.

3:26 p.m. 3500 block Highway 26, Dubois – A two vehicle crash was reported. The Highway Patrol responded

The Fremont County Coroner responded to four calls over the period.