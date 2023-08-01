Fremont County Sheriff: Break-ins and Vandalisms reported; Man found Deceased

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Elizabeth A. Lozon, 36, Riverton, arrested on a Failed to Appear Warrant

July 31

9:45 p.m. Bushwacker Road, off Bass Lake Road – An apparent abandoned vehicle with its windows all broken out was located. A report indicated it might have been there for some time. The discovery is under investigation.

’11:23 a.m. North 1st St. , Dubois – Vandalism. A woman found damage inside her house including a broken countertop, broken window, and a broken car window. Deputies are investigating.

12:57 p.m. Milepost 119 on WYO 789, Shoshoni – A portable toilet was reported stolen. The theft is being investigated.

3:07 p.m. Union Pass Road – An information sign was stolen from a subdivision

4:01 p.m. South Main Street, Pavillion – A neighbor’s dog attacked the reporting party. A citation was issued to the dog owner.

4:38 p.m. Deerfield Dr., Riverton – an 81-year-old Riverton area man was found deceased in his home. There is no evidence of foul play. The death is under the investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

6:30 p.m. Spring Valley Dr., Lander – A door on a home for sale was open, clothing items on floor. The entry is under investigation.