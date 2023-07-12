Fremont County Sheriff: Assault Under Investigation

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report received July 12, 2023

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Derrick J. Moser, 56, Worland, WY on a Failed to Appear Arrest Warrant from Fremont County

July 11

2:57 p.m. Burma Road – An individual reported being harassed by text messages.

July 12

1:51 a.m. 1645 17 Mile Road at Goes in Lodge – A vehicle struck a cow and a Deputy provided an agency assist for the BIA Wind River Police Department.

6:52 a.m. Arapahoe Drive – A female was assaulted, deputies are investigating