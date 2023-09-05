Fremont County Sheriff: Aggravated Assault in Dubois; One Medical Helicopter Evacuation; One River Rescue reported

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Luis Guerra, 26, Shoshoni, Reckless Driving

Danielle E. Prins, 28, Lander, Driving While Under the Influence

Brian L. Seamons, 51, Riverton Possession of a Controlled Substance Warrant

Chad M. Thomas, 45, Dubois, Aggravated Assault and Battery

Windyboy Yellowplume, 23, Riverton, Contempt of Court

September 1

9:50 a.m. Hudson area – An investigation is underway into a reported case of child abuse.

11:20 a.m. Dubois area – The Dubois Police Department reported an assault with a weapon. No further information was provided.

11:42 a.m. Lander area – A patient was evacuated by helicopter from an area above town without incident.

September 2

12:15 p.m. 3100 block Sinks Canyon Road. – A 17-year-old female crossed the Popo Agie River and was unable to get back across. Search and Rescue crossed the river and helped her to the opposite riverbank without incident.

September 4

9:58 p.m. Jeffrey City Area – a property damage crash was reported on the Continental Divide Trail. There were no injuries.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was called out twice over the weekend, once on the 4th and once on the morning of the 5th for deceased individuals.