Fremont County Sherif: Prowler reported; Trash Truck Burned

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report:
All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law
Arrests:
Kalin L. Harris, 20, St. Stephens, on three (3) Failed to appear warrants
December 5
1:02 p.m. Missouri Valley Road, Shoshoni – A caller reported a prowler overnight with evidence to support the claim.
1:31 p.m. the bridge in Hudson – A trash collection truck was reported on fire, Lander Fire units responded.
December 6
12:12 a.m. Mary Lou Lane, Riverton A person was chased into their house by a dog.
1:13 a.m. Goes in Lodge Road, St. Stephens – Wind River Police requested a backup from county deputies, then cancelled the request. No action was taken.