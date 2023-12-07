Fremont County Sherif: Prowler reported; Trash Truck Burned

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report:

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Kalin L. Harris, 20, St. Stephens, on three (3) Failed to appear warrants

December 5

1:02 p.m. Missouri Valley Road, Shoshoni – A caller reported a prowler overnight with evidence to support the claim.

1:31 p.m. the bridge in Hudson – A trash collection truck was reported on fire, Lander Fire units responded.

December 6

12:12 a.m. Mary Lou Lane, Riverton A person was chased into their house by a dog.

1:13 a.m. Goes in Lodge Road, St. Stephens – Wind River Police requested a backup from county deputies, then cancelled the request. No action was taken.