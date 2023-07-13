Fremont County S.O. : Search and Rescue Assisted NOLS Student from the Winds

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from 7/13/23

All subjects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

William R. Edwards, 61, Lander, Arrest Warrant from FCSO for Contempt of Court

July 12

12:00 Milepost 96, WYO 789 – A vehicle almost rear-ended the reporting party’s vehicle. The Wyoming Highway Patrol contacted the suspect vehicle.

2:37 p.m. Jennings Road at Haymaker Road, Riverton – A subject driving a truck ran into a fence on the reporting person’s property.

3:06 p.m. David’s Way, Riverton – A 41-year-old Riverton area female was found deceased in her home. No suspicious circumstances were noted. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

3:17 p.m. Upper Silas Lake, Lander – Search and Rescue was dispatched to assist a NOLS student having an asthma attack and hyperventilating with hands cramping. The Subject was able to walk out with assistance from the SAR personnel.

5:28 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – A Deputy requested a ticket for a shoplifting incident.

8:33 p.m. Cazier Lane, Lander – Three horses running at large were secured in a nearby pasture. Ownership is unknown.

9:51 p.m. Milepost 128 Highway 26 , Riverton – A one vehicle rollover was reported and described at a 1994 Ford F-150, red and white. A male subject was at the scene. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.