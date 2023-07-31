Fremont County S.O.: Four Vehicle Crashes; Six Arrests

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Report

Arrests:

Thomas L. Brown, 51, Riverton, arrested on a Failed to Appear warrant

Jason W. Lacey, 48, Riverton, arrested for Careless Driving, Driving While Under Suspension, arrested on a Failed to Appear and Revocation of Probation warrants from Fremont County.

Sharice Lajeunesse, 32, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence

Eric S. Morrison, 55, Ethete, arrested on two (2) Contempt of Court warrants

David P. Nottingham, 34, Riverton, arrested on a Federal warrant out of Colorado.

Roney D. Tyree, 60, Riverton arrested for Domestic Battery

July 28

12:07 p.m. Honor Farm Road and Highway 26 – Deputies assisted EMS and Fire at the scene of a two-vehicle crash where six people were transported to the hospital. The crash is under investigation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

July 29

8:40 p.m. South Pass Area – A one-vehicle rollover was reported on a dirt road. There were no injuries.

10:39 a.m. 380 West 8th Street, Hudson – A vandalism was reported at the Hudson Fire Hall.

11:19 a.m. 94 Gas Hills Road – A truck reported stolen from the side of the road after it broke down was actually towed by the BIA Wind River Police

2:58 p.m. A hit and run crash was reported on Mortimore Lane outside of Lander.

5:58 p.m. North 8th West – A man reported as being suspicious walking along the street was contacted and provided with a ride.

6:32 p.m. Lander Pet Connection – A dog was brought in and the owner hasn’t been seen for two days. The incident is under investigation.

6:43 p.m. East Fork Road, Dubois – A single vehicle crash was reported. No injuries.

July 30

12:51 a.m. Milepost 105, Highway 20, Shoshoni -A cell phone reported crash. There was no crash. The phone fell off of a truck and sent an automatic crash notification.

10:18 p.m. West Ramshorn Dr., Dubois – A persons climbing on a roof was warned about trespassing