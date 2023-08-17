Fremont County S.O.: Floaty Reptile Stolen, Recovered

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Sonny G. Chippewa, 34, Riverton, arrested for Aggravated Assaault & Battery, Domestic Battery, Strangulation of a Household Member.

Michael G. Johnson, 57, Motley, MN, arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance at the Wind River Hotel and Casino parking lot.

Darrick T. Smith, 33, Kinnear, arrested on a Failed to Appear Warrant

August 16

4:35 p.m. North Smith Road, Riverton – A female took a child’s floaty from the yard and took off. A Deputy reported the inflatable alligator was returned.