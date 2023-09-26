Fremont County has a Safe Spot for Veterans

It started in 2011 with an idea to provide a special and safe space for wellness services for military veterans and their loved ones. It gained steam when an old house donated to Habitat for Humanity was obtained and remodeled. It is now bustling with regular programming in a very comfortable atmosphere that includes an outdoor space and a raised garden for fresh vegetables.

“It” is the Soldiers House of Fremont County at 1201 east Jackson in Riverton.

The idea came from Marriage and Family Therapist Charlie Wilson and his wife Jennifer of Lander. Ten percent of Wyoming’s population has had military experience, compared with only one percent for the rest of the country, according to Judy Crawford, the executive director of the Soldiers House, who talked about the program at the Rotary Club of Lander. “The Wilson’s knew that isolation results in a decline of wellness and an increase in suicide. And they knew that many veterans dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, PTSD, were isolated. Thus the seed was germinated to have a special place that would be a safe place for veterans where they could meet and take advantage of many services to combat the disorder and become socialized to minimize their isolation. And those services were provided by Wilson free of charge.

It wasn’t any easy task. The house was old and needed repair everywhere. Once a location was found, on a corner lot of the old hospital in Riverton, the work began in earnest. Charlie and Jennifer enlisted friends to begin the remodeling and they went shopping, looking for special items such as stained glass, beveled glass doors and window, chandeliers, and good comfortable furniture and other items. There isn’t a thrift or second hand store in the area that doesn’t know who Charlie and Jennifer are. They are master interior decorators, it turned out, and every nick and cranny of the house made it a home.

Crawford said the effort to have the service be non-profit charitable organization was realized last year when it became a 501-(C) 3 organization under the Internal Revenue Service. That allows all donations to the house to be tax deductible.

Services include a mental health counseling, bodywork, case management, a month acupuncture session, there’s a weekly AA meeting held there and crisis intervention services. The Soldiers House works with the local VA Clinic in Riverton, plus Veterans Hall and Almost Home with Deanna Trumble of Lander’s One Stop Help Center. The Victory Garden, in partnership with First Lady Jenny Gordon’s Wyoming Hunter Initiative and Lander’s Pushroot Community Garden, work with veterans dealing with food insecurity. “Our model is the same as the First Lady’s”, Crawford said, “grow some, share some and eat some.” The Victory Garden last season provided 221 pounds of radishes, Crawford added and she said they work with the Care and Share foodbank in Lander for Military Distribution on Thursday nights. Additionally, the Soldiers House also provided 140 free Thanksgiving meals.

One program that Crawford said they work hard on is housing for veterans. “We want to help keep veterans in their own homes so we also help with home repairs and retrofits by building ramps and installing windows, using the Habitat model.”

“There’s not a lot of us, so we need a lot of you,” she said, saying volunteers are always welcome to help out. “We rely on interface with the community and we always welcome and need donations.”

Crawford said any veteran in Fremont County is welcome at the Soldiers House, and their loved ones, too. All services are provided free of charge.

In a handout provided to the Rotarians, Crawford said The Soldiers House is “Serving Those Who Have Served by Managing PTSD, Preventing Suicide, Projecting Hope and Promoting Resilience.”