Fremont County Fair Rodeo Results (Pink Night)

The second of three straight nights of rodeo, including tonight’s Ranch Rodeo event, took place last night (Tuesday, August 1) at the Fremont County Fair in Riverton. Thankfully, the weather was much nicer to the fans, the riders and ropers and everyone else that filled the Fairgrounds the night before at Military Appreciation Night.

The results for all the events on Tuesday’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night are as followed:

BAREBACK RIDING:

1st – Roedy Farrell (Thermopolis) – 80

2nd – Jake Kesl (Tendoy, ID) – 79

3rd – Weston Timberman (Columbus, MT) – 77

4th – Cole Hollen (Liberty Hill, TX) 74

SADDLE BRONC RIDING:

1st – Shea Fournier (Raceland, LA) – 82

2nd – Bailey Small (Rock Springs) – 81.5

3rd – Cauy Pennington (Kiowa, CO) – 81

4th – Ira Dickinson (Rock Springs) – 77

STEER WRESTLING:

1st – Brady Buum (Keenesburg, CO) – 3.9 seconds

2nd – Jacob Wang (Laramie) – 5.1 seconds

3rd – Brian Snell (Wheatland) – 6.4 seconds

4th – Mike Garcia (Casper) – 7.0 seconds

TEAM ROPING:

1st – Austin Crist / J.W. Borrego (Colorado) – 5.1 seconds

2nd – Pedro Egurrola / JC Flake (Arizona / Texas) – 5.2 seconds

3rd – Kellan Johnson / Carson Johnson (Casper) – 5.5 seconds

4th – Cody Lane / Levi Walter (Torrington / Colorado) – 5.6 seconds

T-5th – Teagan Bentley / Hunter Karlson (Casper / North Dakota) – 6.6 seconds

T-5th – Jade Espenscheid / Arye Espenscheid (Big Piney) – 6.6 seconds

TIE DOWN ROPING:

1st – Jake Deveraux (Newcastle) – 10.9 seconds

2nd – Trevor Thiel (Greeley, CO) – 11.9 seconds

3rd – Jase Staudt (Saguache, CO) – 12.1 seconds

4th – Seth Hall (Albuquerque, NM) – 13.7 seconds

5th – Kasen Brennise (Craig, CO) – 14.1 seconds

6th – J.D. McCuistion (Estes Park, CO) – 15.7 seconds

BARREL RACING:

1st – Karson Bradley (Big Piney) – 17.74 seconds

2nd – Shawnee Williams (Banner) – 17.76 seconds

3rd – Sally Conway (Cody) – 17.88 seconds

4th – Wendy McKee (Craig, CO) – 17.93 seconds

5th – Della Epler (Wickenburg, AZ) – 18.13 seconds

6th – Margaret Jones (Farson) – 18.23 seconds

7th – Rayne Grant (Wheatland) – 18.27 seconds

8th – Courtney Jennings (Elmore City, OK) – 18.36 seconds

9th – Kachena Lesmeister (Rozet) – 18.37 seconds

10th – Gracen Pomroy (Castle Rock, CO) – 18.38 seconds

LADIES BREAKAWAY:

1st – Josey Murphy (Keachi, LA) – 2.30 seconds

2nd – Tana Johnston (Kersey, CO) – 2.5 seconds

T-3rd – Nicole Baggarley (Las Cruces, NM) – 2.7 seconds

T-3rd – Nicole Hadley (Goodland, KS) – 2.7 seconds

5th – Willow Wilson (Baggs) – 2.9 seconds

6th – Josie Conner (Iowa, LA) – 3.0 seconds

OPEN BULL RIDING:

1st – Brenson Bartlett – 86 pts

Aidan Ruby / Alec Richardson / Riggen Myers / Wyatt Phelps / Brody Hasenack / Kolton Boneberger / Blake Snyder – NO TIME

Be sure to check out the weekend edition of the Ranger and Lander Journal for a full story, full of pictures and quotes, from Pink Night and the Ranch Rodeo at the 2023 Fremont County Fair!