Fremont County Fair Rodeo Results (Pink Night)

The second of three straight nights of rodeo, including tonight’s Ranch Rodeo event, took place last night (Tuesday, August 1) at the Fremont County Fair in Riverton. Thankfully, the weather was much nicer to the fans, the riders and ropers and everyone else that filled the Fairgrounds the night before at Military Appreciation Night.
The results for all the events on Tuesday’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night are as followed:
BAREBACK RIDING:
1st – Roedy Farrell (Thermopolis) – 80
2nd – Jake Kesl (Tendoy, ID) – 79
3rd – Weston Timberman (Columbus, MT) – 77
4th – Cole Hollen (Liberty Hill, TX) 74
SADDLE BRONC RIDING:
1st – Shea Fournier (Raceland, LA) – 82
2nd – Bailey Small (Rock Springs) – 81.5
3rd – Cauy Pennington (Kiowa, CO) – 81
4th – Ira Dickinson (Rock Springs) – 77
STEER WRESTLING:
1st – Brady Buum (Keenesburg, CO) – 3.9 seconds
2nd – Jacob Wang (Laramie) – 5.1 seconds
3rd – Brian Snell (Wheatland) – 6.4 seconds
4th – Mike Garcia (Casper) – 7.0 seconds
TEAM ROPING:
1st – Austin Crist / J.W. Borrego (Colorado) – 5.1 seconds
2nd – Pedro Egurrola / JC Flake (Arizona / Texas) – 5.2 seconds
3rd – Kellan Johnson / Carson Johnson (Casper) – 5.5 seconds
4th – Cody Lane / Levi Walter (Torrington / Colorado) – 5.6 seconds
T-5th – Teagan Bentley / Hunter Karlson (Casper / North Dakota) – 6.6 seconds
T-5th – Jade Espenscheid / Arye Espenscheid (Big Piney) – 6.6 seconds
TIE DOWN ROPING:
1st – Jake Deveraux (Newcastle) – 10.9 seconds
2nd – Trevor Thiel (Greeley, CO) – 11.9 seconds
3rd – Jase Staudt (Saguache, CO) – 12.1 seconds
4th – Seth Hall (Albuquerque, NM) – 13.7 seconds
5th – Kasen Brennise (Craig, CO) – 14.1 seconds
6th – J.D. McCuistion (Estes Park, CO) – 15.7 seconds
BARREL RACING:
1st – Karson Bradley (Big Piney) – 17.74 seconds
2nd – Shawnee Williams (Banner) – 17.76 seconds
3rd – Sally Conway (Cody) – 17.88 seconds
4th – Wendy McKee (Craig, CO) – 17.93 seconds
5th – Della Epler (Wickenburg, AZ) – 18.13 seconds
6th – Margaret Jones (Farson) – 18.23 seconds
7th – Rayne Grant (Wheatland) – 18.27 seconds
8th – Courtney Jennings (Elmore City, OK) – 18.36 seconds
9th – Kachena Lesmeister (Rozet) – 18.37 seconds
10th – Gracen Pomroy (Castle Rock, CO) – 18.38 seconds
LADIES BREAKAWAY:
1st – Josey Murphy (Keachi, LA) – 2.30 seconds
2nd – Tana Johnston (Kersey, CO) – 2.5 seconds
T-3rd – Nicole Baggarley (Las Cruces, NM) – 2.7 seconds
T-3rd – Nicole Hadley (Goodland, KS) – 2.7 seconds
5th – Willow Wilson (Baggs) – 2.9 seconds
6th – Josie Conner (Iowa, LA) – 3.0 seconds
OPEN BULL RIDING:
1st – Brenson Bartlett – 86 pts
Aidan Ruby / Alec Richardson / Riggen Myers / Wyatt Phelps / Brody Hasenack / Kolton Boneberger / Blake Snyder – NO TIME
Be sure to check out the weekend edition of the Ranger and Lander Journal for a full story, full of pictures and quotes, from Pink Night and the Ranch Rodeo at the 2023 Fremont County Fair!