Fremont County Fair Rodeo Results (Military Appreciation Night)

The first rodeo of the Fremont County Fair featured plenty of military appreciation as well as plenty of rain and talent hitting the dirt at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Local kids, adults and rodeo stars from all over the country found their way into the first night of fun, below are the official results from the first night:

STEER WRESTLING:

1st – Kall Lee Mayfield – 8.6 seconds

2nd – Clay Reiner – 9.2 seconds

3rd – Casey Robert Collins – 21.8 seconds

TEAM ROPING:

1st – Austin Crist / J.W. Borrego – 5.1 seconds

2nd – Pedro Egurrola / JC Flake – 5.2 seconds

3rd – Kellen Johnson / Carson Johnson 5.5 seconds

4th – Brayden Schmidt / Chris Young 10.3 seconds

5th – Cameron Irwin / Coley Nicholls – 14.5 seconds

TIE DOWN ROPING:

1st – Seth Hall – 13.7 seconds

2nd – Kasen Brennise – 14.1 seconds

3rd – Colton Wallis – 15.8 seconds

LADIES’ BREAKAWAY ROPING:

1st – Josey Murphy – 2.3 seconds

2nd – Nicole Baggarley – 2.7 seconds

3rd – Macy Devenport – 3.2 seconds

4th – Megan Burbidge – 3.3 seconds

5th – Kinlie Brennise – 4.0 seconds

LADIES’ BARREL RACING:

1st – Shawnee Willliams – 17.76 seconds

2nd – Sally Conway – 17.88 seconds

3rd – Rayne Grant – 18.27 seconds

4th – Kachena Lesmeister – 18.37 seconds

5th – Gracen Pomroy – 18.38 seconds

OPEN BULL RIDING

1st – Aidan Ruby – 82 points

SADDLE BRONC RIDING:

1st – Shea Fournier – 82 pts

2nd – Bailey Lane Small – 81.5 pts

3rd – Ira Dickinson – 77 pts

4th – Isaac Denson Richard – 76 pts

5th – Gus Gaillard – 74.5 pts

BAREBACK RIDING:

1st – Roedy Farrell – 80 pts

