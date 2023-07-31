Fremont County Fair Rodeo Results (Military Appreciation Night)

The first rodeo of the Fremont County Fair featured plenty of military appreciation as well as plenty of rain and talent hitting the dirt at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.
Local kids, adults and rodeo stars from all over the country found their way into the first night of fun, below are the official results from the first night:
STEER WRESTLING:
1st – Kall Lee Mayfield – 8.6 seconds
2nd – Clay Reiner – 9.2 seconds
3rd – Casey Robert Collins – 21.8 seconds
TEAM ROPING:
1st – Austin Crist / J.W. Borrego – 5.1 seconds
2nd – Pedro Egurrola / JC Flake – 5.2 seconds
3rd – Kellen Johnson / Carson Johnson 5.5 seconds
4th – Brayden Schmidt / Chris Young 10.3 seconds
5th – Cameron Irwin / Coley Nicholls – 14.5 seconds
TIE DOWN ROPING:
1st – Seth Hall – 13.7 seconds
2nd – Kasen Brennise – 14.1 seconds
3rd – Colton Wallis – 15.8 seconds
LADIES’ BREAKAWAY ROPING:
1st – Josey Murphy – 2.3 seconds
2nd – Nicole Baggarley – 2.7 seconds
3rd – Macy Devenport – 3.2 seconds
4th – Megan Burbidge – 3.3 seconds
5th – Kinlie Brennise – 4.0 seconds
LADIES’ BARREL RACING:
1st – Shawnee Willliams – 17.76 seconds
2nd – Sally Conway – 17.88 seconds
3rd – Rayne Grant – 18.27 seconds
4th – Kachena Lesmeister – 18.37 seconds
5th – Gracen Pomroy – 18.38 seconds
OPEN BULL RIDING
1st – Aidan Ruby – 82 points
SADDLE BRONC RIDING:
1st – Shea Fournier – 82 pts
2nd – Bailey Lane Small – 81.5 pts
3rd – Ira Dickinson – 77 pts
4th – Isaac Denson Richard – 76 pts
5th – Gus Gaillard – 74.5 pts
BAREBACK RIDING:
1st – Roedy Farrell – 80 pts
For a full story with pictures and quotes be sure to check out the Ranger and Lander Journal this week.