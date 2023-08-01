Fremont County Fair filled with local riders, ropers

RIVERTON – Monday night marked the beginning of the Fremont County Fair rodeo nights, with the opening night filled with military appreciation, rain and a lot of talented ropers and riders. Local names like Pavillion’s Aidan Ruby, Lander’s Kolton Boneberger, Thermopolis’ Roedy Farrell and Central Wyoming College’s (CWC) Jett VanBiezen all participated alongside some of the bigger names from states surrounding Wyoming and even all the way down in New Mexico.

One of the many reasons that the Fremont County Fair’s first (and second) rodeo of the week had such a large turnout was the fact that the rodeo was part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). That means that good times and strong showings mean more to those participating, and not just more money either.

College National Champion Shea Fournier was also present at the fairgrounds, where local talent shined in the Saddle Bronc Riding event. At the end of the night, as the rain really started to pour down onto the fair, Fournier finished on top of the list of 12 bronc riders with a final score of 82 points.

Casey Collins wrestled his steer to the ground Monday in front of a packed Grand Arena in Riverton. (p/c Carl Cote)

Fournier’s final score was just 0.5 points ahead of Oklahoma’s Bailey Lane Small (81.5 points) and Ira Dickinson (77). That was one of the more well-attended events, but it was still just one of many fun, typical competitions that took place during the cold, rainy night.

Everybody’s favorite, the bull riding event, had eight riders that were mainly from local Fremont County towns. One of those was Pavillion with Ruby, fresh off his attempt at the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) two weeks ago. In the end, Ruby was the only one to put up an eight-second ride and finished with a score of 82.

Thermopolis was also well-represented thanks to Farrell’s score of 8- in the bareback riding event, good enough for first place on the first night of the fair. Another Wyomingite, Banner’s Shawnee Williams, also found her way on top of the stiff competition with her score of 17.76 seconds in the barrel racing. That score was just one-tenth of a second ahead of Cody’s Sally Conway (17.88 seconds).

Some of Riverton’s best were also participating with their home crowd rooting them on, especially in the steer wrestling event. That was where CWC riders like Kall Mayfield put their grit on the dirt, ending with a first-place finish for Mayfield thanks to his time of 8.6 seconds. Mayfield’s time was just six-tenths of a second ahead of teammate Clay Reiner (9.2 seconds) and three seconds ahead of University of Wyoming’s Casey Collins before a 10-second penalty inflated his time to 21.8 seconds.

Overall, even with the rain, the Fremont County Fair’s opening night of rodeo events was a smash. The second night, where riders, ropers and fans all wear pink in solidarity with those suffering from breast cancer, will be heavily covered in the weekend edition of the Ranger and Lander Journal’s Fremont County Sports section.

Joe Priebe held on during a big buck in the saddle bronc contest Monday in RIverton.

Ira Dickinson of Rock Springs held on as his gate opened Monday night during the Saddle Bronc contest in Riverton.