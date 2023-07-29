Fremont County Fair Cat Show Grand Champion Named

One of the early contests at the Fremont County Fair was the Cat Show, held on the show lawn early Saturday morning. It was cool, there were spectators there to admire the cats, and Judge Vicky Lynn from Lander was resplendent in purple for the event.

The stars of the show were, in no particular order, Alfalfa, Jupiter, Sheriff Kelli; London, Hemingway Cat, Trixie, Sea Bass, and Mr. Jingles. Some were household cats, others split their time being inside and going outside, some had six toes, and one had a floppy ear. Some of the cats were rescues. One was found in a field, one found in a snowstorm, one came from the PAWS Shelter, one was a ranch cat, and the others were family cats.

There was one 18 month old cat and one that was 8 years old and various ages in between.

Their owner’s names were Rebekah, Chase, Alli, Hunter, Rylee, and Addilyn. So, there was more than one cat entry per person.

There were longhair cats, shorthair cats, tabbys, tortise shells, a Bengal, a Siamese mix, orange cats, black cats, Polydactyl cats, and rag-doll cats. But there were no hairless cats. Last year a hairless won Grand Champion so that opened the door to a new champion this year.

And this year’s Grand Champion cat was shown by Hunter Buffalo of Lander with “Hemingway Cat,” named after Ernest Hemingway’s cats from Key West who had six toes, known as Polydactl cats. Hunter’s kitty also won Best in Show for Household Cats and for Best Groomed cat. A Trifecta Sweep. Congratulations Hunter.

Photos by Ernie Over