Fremont Co. Sheriff Weekend Calls: Package Taken; Search and Rescue on Gannett Peak

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office weekend report.

All suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Martin R. Harris, 58, Riverton, arrested on a Failed to Appear Warrant.

August 25

7:32 a.m. West Pavillion Road – a black steer was struck and killed and the driver left the scene. A report was made.

9:49 a.m. Highway 26, Dubois – A promised reimbursement was not made and a fraud complaint was made.

3:30 p.m. 1575 East Monroe, Riverton – A FeEx driver left a package at the neighbors that wasn’t returned.

9:08 p.m. Bass Lake Road, North Portal – A vehicle struck a cow and airbags were deployed. There were no injuries.

August 26

1:15 p.m. Atlantic City – A man said property was gifted to him, but the owner of the property has changed and locks and he is unable to get the gifts. Deputies determined this was a civil and not a criminal matter.

3:28 p.m. Blueridge Court – A woman walking her dog said the neighbor’s dog attacked her dog and was injured. Now the owners of the injured dog want her to pay for part of the veterinary bill. A report was made.

5:29 p.m. Highway 133 Pavillion. A woman reported her 16-year-old daughter as a runaway.

11:13 p.m. Red Crow St., St. Stephens – A female was run over by her own vehicle but then took off on foot with unknown injuries. The Wyoming Highway Patrol and BIA Wind River Police responded.

August 27

9:09 a.m. Gannett Peak – Wind River Range – Fremont County Search and Rescue was called to the Gannett Peak where a man had fallen . The SAR mission was ongoing.

12:18 p.m. Crowheart area – A 46-year-old man was reported to have fallen off of a rock and into the water suffering a dislocated shoulder and a possible broken ankle. The search and rescue mission was ongoing.

7:57 a.m. 330 Pilot Butte Road and Highway 26, Kinnear – A female subject spun off the roadway in a vehicle and partially rolled and was trapped inside. there was no injuries.

10:35 p.m. 1733 North Federal, Walmart – A shoplifting was reported and a ticket made per a deputy’s request.