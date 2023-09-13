Fremont Co. Sheriff: Man wanted in Colorado found in Riverton; Money Theft Investigated

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Adam E. Gates, 41, Casper, possession of a controlled substance

Adrian J. Sixfeathers, 26, Casper, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to flee, warrant arrest out of Pueblo, CO.

September 12

9:27 a.m. Crow Avenue, Riverton – Goats were attacked by two Husky breed dogs.

2:07 p.m. 700 North 1st Street, Dubois – A simple assault was reported at the Dubois K-12 school.

5:03 p.m. undisclosed location – Deputies were called to investigate an employees alleged theft of money.

6:22 p.m. Cherry Street, Pavillion – Two males were fighting, neither party wished to pursue charges

September 13

12:42 a.m. Corbett Lane, Lander – A female was found deceased. There was no evidence of foul play and the death is under investigation by the Fremont County Corner’s Office