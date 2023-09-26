Fremont Co. Sheriff: Man Missing North of Dubois Walked Out, is Okay

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law:

Arrests:

Windy Boy Yellowpllume, 23, Ethete, arrested on a county warrant for contempt of court

September 25

9:21 a.m. Five Pockets Trailhead, Dubois – A man was reported missing who was last seen Sunday morning around 7 a.m. in the area of the 5-Pockets Trailhead at the end of the Horse Creek Trail north of Dubois. Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said the man walked out on his own and was okay.

10:05 a.m. 100 Airport Road, Dubois – The Salt Lake City Air Traffic Control advised the FCSO that they had lost an aircraft and wanted the airport checked to see if it was there. The plane was located and had landed safely in Dubois.

10:21 a.m. Lander area – A caller reported their ex was threatening to come to the office.

12:41 p.m. Garden’s North, Riverton – A vehicle was reported stolen after someone took it without permission.

5:23 p.m. Lander area – A caller said dad was fighting with mom and had pushed her. The Lander Police responded and reported the altercation was verbal and that the parties were warned.