Fremont Co. Sheriff: Dog shot on Private Property killing Rabbits

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report for Thursday
All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law
Arrests
Tara L. Farley, 48, Riverton, revocation of probation
September 20
7:59 a.m. 400 block East Jefferson, Riverton – Sex offender notifications were delivered.
8:22 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – A larceny ticket was requested by a FCSO Detective.
1:25 p.m. East Washington Ave, Pavillion – A deputy was sent to check on three horses that were reported not taken care of.
4:13 p.m. Highway 789, Riverton – Three dogs were found killing rabbits. The homeowner shot and killed one dog. The dog’s owner was cited for Dog at Large.
7:05 p.m. Riverview Road, Riverton – Someone reportedly dropped off a Husky breed dog and fled the scene.