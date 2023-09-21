Fremont Co. Sheriff: Dog shot on Private Property killing Rabbits

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Report for Thursday

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests

Tara L. Farley, 48, Riverton, revocation of probation

September 20

7:59 a.m. 400 block East Jefferson, Riverton – Sex offender notifications were delivered.

8:22 a.m. 460 Railroad Street, FCSO – A larceny ticket was requested by a FCSO Detective.

1:25 p.m. East Washington Ave, Pavillion – A deputy was sent to check on three horses that were reported not taken care of.

4:13 p.m. Highway 789, Riverton – Three dogs were found killing rabbits. The homeowner shot and killed one dog. The dog’s owner was cited for Dog at Large.

7:05 p.m. Riverview Road, Riverton – Someone reportedly dropped off a Husky breed dog and fled the scene.