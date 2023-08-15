Fremont Co. Sheriff: Dog Chasing Livestock was Shot; Porch Pirate Caught; Woman Mauled by a Dog

The Fremont County Sheriff’s report:

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Tylis D. Teran, 31, Riverton, arrested for Domestic Battery

August 11

10:53 a.m. Baldwin Creek Rd, 2000 block, Lander – A trailer came off of a hitch and blew out a tire on the pulling vehicle, requiring a tow

12:09 p.m. Sinks Canyon Highway area, Lander – A landowner reported he shot a dog that was chasing his livestock. A report was made.

12:14 p.m. Antler Court, Lander – Tools were reported stolen over the weekend.

12:25 p.m. So. Missouri Ave., Hudson – A complaint was registered that a neighbor attached a fence to her fence with No trespassing signs. Apparently this is an ongoing problem, civil, not criminal.

1:17 p.m. East Pavillion Road near Willaims Road, Pavillion – A big bull elk was spotted in the middle of the road.

7:02 p.m. Cottonwood Campground, Shoshoni – A caller reported a camper fired a shot or shots at a dog running loose. A Wyoming State Parks Ranger responded.

7:31 p.m. Highway 287, near Lander – A called reported he just saw someone take a package from his porch via his Ring camera. Deputies responded, located the suspect and retrieved the package.

August 12

12:42 p.m. Antler Ct., Lander – Under investigation is a reported theft of a firearm.

3:45 p.m. Lander Area – A 40 year-old female was attacked and mauled by a dog causing a broken thumb, severe lacerations to her arm and hand. The dog owner was contacted and cited for harboring a vicious animal.

August 13

7:28 a.m. Willow Creek Road – A vehicle was found on its side with the flashers on. No injuries were reported.

8:35 a.m. 8600 Highway 26/287, Crowheart – A vehicle struck an elk on the highway the vehicle disabled. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

9:29 a.m. 4800 Highway 26/287, Dubois – A motorcycle crash was reported. The Highway Patrol responded. No further information provided.

10:50 a.m. 6700 Highway 789 Lander – A woman reported someone took a pipe from her field and loaded it onto a trailer. When contacted, Deputies learned it was a misunderstanding and the pipe was returned.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was called for two separate incidents in which a deceased individual was found. Both on Saturday.

There were 67 calls for an ambulance during from Friday through Monday morning.