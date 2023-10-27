Fremont Co. Sheriff: Debit Card Fraud Reported; Woman Found Deceased near Johnny Behind the Rocks

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests

Rastacia R. Monroe, 20, Riverton, underage consumption and on a Natrona County, WY, Arrest Warrant

Parris M. Causey, 30, Casper, arrested on two counts of cruelty to animals.

Brandon A. Cousineau, 25, Riverton, domestic battery

Coburn D. No Ear, 43, Riverton, driving while under the influence, interference with a peace officer, no interlock device, driving while under suspension

Jeremiah J. Walthers, 43, Cheyenne, revocation of probation

Jacob R. Woody, 38, Gillette, failed to appear

October 25

9:19 a.m. Arroyo Lane, Riverton – A woman reported fraudulent charges on her debit card.

11:09 a.m. Tunnel Hill Road, Pavillion – An arson reported to a vehicle turned out to be a small fire that appeared to be started in a junk car, there was no property damage.

11:10 a.m. Midway Lane, Riverton – A woman who is in the detention center allegedly had three animals at her home not being cared for. A report said the animals were being cared for by family members.

12:29 p.m. East Monroe Avenue, Riverton – a mailbox was torn off. No suspects.

4:00 p.m. Jonny Behind the Rocks – S. of Lander – A 59-year-old woman was found deceased near the vehicle. Initial observations did not indicate any signs of foul play. The death is under investigation by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office.

October 26

7:39 a.m. Milepost 125, U.S. 26, Riverton – A one vehicle rollover was reported. The Highway Patrol investigated.

11:07 a.m. Dogwood Lane, Gardens North – A virtual teacher reported seeing a student being struck in the head during a class lesson. A deputy learned the child was disciplined by his mother for misbehaving. No criminal action was observed.

2:01 p.m. Riverview Road, Riverton – A High Plains Power crew trimming branches from a power line was challenged by a home owner and told them to leave r he would make them leave. A report was made.