Fremont Co. S.O.: Impaired Driver Arrested; Loaded Trailer went down a hillside

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Michael A. Aurand, 64, Lander, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence

August 9

10:12 a.m. Calvert Lane, Lander – A vandalism was reported with a window being broken out.

11:57 a.m. Milepost 120, US 26, Riverton – A trailer being pulled by a dump truck left the highway and rolled over, spilling a back hoe into the barrow ditch. No injuries. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated.

4:08 p.m. Midway Lane, Lander – A dog bit a grandchild, ripping his pants but not penetrating the skin. A report was made.

8:12 a.m. Horse Creek Road, Dubois – A caller complained their neighbor who was allegedly irate about a trespassing issue and spun their tires and threw gravel at them. A report was made.

11:08 p.m. 1500 block North Federal, Riverton – A male driver reported to be an impaired driver had been drinking, but was not intoxicated enough to get a DUI. Instead he was taken to a safe location.