Fremont Ambulance Workers Vote to Strike

By Sarah Elmquist Squires, Ranger/Journal Managing Editor and Ernie Over WyotodayMedia

Frontier Ambulance, which serves Fremont County residents through a county contract, on Wednesday held a vote among its union members, with an overwhelming majority voting to strike. the Frontier Ambulance workers are asking for raises – which they say are long overdue and could help the staff-strapped service recruit and retain emergency workers.

The Union, under the United Steelworkers, has been negotiating with Frontier’s parent company, Priority Ambulance of Tennessee. Frontier and Priority, in turn, has been asking for an increase in its contract with Fremont County – $387,000, according to Fremont County Commission Chairman Larry Allen, which would bring the annual contract up to $2-million.

If an agreement isn’t made by October 27, the date the labor strike would go into effect, Allen indicated the county does not currently have a plan for how it would provide ambulance services. When asked what kind of a backup the county would have if a strike was called and workers left the job, Allen said, “That is a good question because we don’t have a plan. Since we don’t have any of their employees, we’d have to scramble to get people, hustle to get something lined up.” Allen did say that he’s had very preliminary discussions with several groups who might be able to provide some ambulance staff. “I just spoke briefly with one, but it would be a problem,” he said. “People would have to come from around the state to help,” Allen continued, adding the commission “is not taking this lightly.”

United Steelworkers Wyoming Union Leader Will Wilkinson said Frontier Ambulance workers aren’t taking the strike lightly, either. The lowest paid EMTs currently make $12.58 an hour – a figure Wilkinson said is comparable to fast food service workers. He said the low salaries offered make it nearly impossible to recruit workers, and the ambulance service is so short-staffed, a worker ended up working nine consecutive days at the station – where staff typically sleep on site in 48-hour-shifts.

The union is asking to bring basic EMT rates u to $15 an hour, intermediate EMTs to $16, advanced EMTs to $17 and paramedics up to $20 per hour. They’re asking that we build a more robust training program, Wilkinson said of additional funds requested by the union – which would include peer support training with a training officer paid $1 more an hour to lead the training program.

With the crew so short staffed, Wilkinson explained that ambulance respond times suffer. The service typically stages ambulances in Lander, Riverton, and Dubois, bu with a lack of staff, the crew is struggling to cover Dubois or to stand by for events like rodeos and football games. “We’re leaving the community uncovered,” he shared. Frontier is also unable to provide patient transports out of the region, which Wilkinson said would provide extra revenue for the county. “That’s money we’re basically turning away,” he added.

“Does the community want an emergency service? You can’t expect to pay someone $12 an hour and expect them to save lives when they can’t afford to live,” Wilkinson said of the union standoff with the county. Workers have forgone retirement benefits, and currently pay 100 percent of their medical insurance. “We’ve already gone down so much… And then the county comes in and low balls even further.”

“We’ve been bargaining in good faith with the union and provided the county with an offer we feel is fair and meets the financial obligations in providing emergency ambulance services to serve the community,” Priority Ambulance said in a statement. “We trust that the county commission will promptly address this matter to prevent any disruption in ambulance services for their residents.”

Fremont County isn’t alone

Counties across Wyoming are struggling to fund ambulance services, and during the last legislative session, the state gave the power for areas to form ambulance service districts and collect taxes to fund them. Fremont County recently crated an ad-hoc committee to study how such services could be funded in the future, and one option on the table is to pursue an ambulance district to be funded at four mills, Chairman Allen said. “But we have a lot of tax renewals coming up, for the one-percent roads and infrastructure and the half-cent economic development intaitive,” he explained. A new ambulance district would have to also be approved on the ballot. “There may be too many (tax initiatives on the ballot),” Allen added.

The question is: Do Fremont County residents want to subsidize the ambulance service? If not, Allen said there would be a “reduction in services, but that’s for the committee to decide.”