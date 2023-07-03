Free Rodeo Shuttle; Free SafeRide Home for Holiday Celebrants

To make it easier to get and from the 129 th Fremont Toyota Pioneer Days Rodeo on the evening of Tuesday, July 4th, WRTA will be running a public shuttle bus from the Lander Community Center parking lot to the rodeo grounds.

“We know the traffic line can go all the way up Buena Vista Street toward the rodeo grounds as rodeo fans head to the event, so LOTRA has hired WRTA to help by shuttling people who want to park at the Lander Community Center,” said LOTRA rodeo committee member Julie Freese. The free shuttle bus will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. only on July 4 th.

Also…

Need a ride home from celebrating Independence Day? The SafeRide phone number is 851-9800.

The Safe Ride Schedule for the 4th of July Holiday will be:

July 3rd and 4th: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. in Lander, Hudson and Riverton

Lander Buffalo BBQ, July 4th: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

LOTRA 4th of July Rodeo: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.