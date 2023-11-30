Four Wyoming Cowboys Selected to MWC 25 Year Team

The Mountain West Conference announced on Thursday its 25th Season Football Team and four former Wyoming Cowboys were selected. The four Cowboys named to the team are: quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Chad Muma, linebacker Logan Wilson and safety Andrew Wingard.

The Mountain West selected 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players and 10 special teams performers. Players from all former and current Mountain West Conference member schools were eligible to be selected.

All four of Wyoming’s honorees are currently playing in the NFL and were among the most accomplished Mountain West players in history.

Wyoming Selections to the Mountain West 25th Season Football Team

Name, Position, Hometown, Years Played at Wyoming

Josh Allen, Quarterback, Firebaugh, Calif., 2015-17

Chad Muma, Linebacker, Lone Tree, Colo., 2018-21

Logan Wilson, Linebacker, Casper, Wyo., 2015-19

Andrew Wingard, Safety, Arvada, Colo., 2015-18

Josh Allen:

Josh Allen became the second highest NFL Draft pick in Mountain West history when the Buffalo Bills selected him No. 7 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Among his preseason honors his final season at Wyoming were being named to the: 2017 Davey O’Brien Award Watch List; 2017 Manning Award Watch List; 2017 Maxwell Award Watch List; 2017 Walter Camp Award Watch List; and he was named the 2017 Preseason Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He helped lead Wyoming to the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game and an appearance in the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl, as well as a victory in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Allen was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for the North Team in the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He participated in the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. Allen joined an exclusive group of only four MW players to ever be selected in the Top 10 of the NFL Draft. The other three were: Alex Smith, QB, Utah, No. 1 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2005; Jordan Gross, OT, Utah, No. 8 overall selection in 2003 of the Carolina Panthers; and Brian Urlacher, LB, New Mexico, No. 9 overall pick of the Chicago Bears in 2000. All of the four are members of the MW 25th Season Team. Allen finished second in the NFL MVP voting in 2020 and was a finalist for the award again in 2022. He earned Second Team All-Pro honors in 2020 and was named a Pro Bowler in both 2020 and ‘22. In the 2020 season, Allen set Buffalo franchise single-season records for passing yards (4,544), passing touchdowns (37) and total touchdowns (46).

Chad Muma:

Chad Muma was twice named First Team All-Mountain West Conference in 2020 and ‘21. Muma was one of six national finalists for the 2021 Butkus Award that honors the nation’s best linebacker each season. He was also one of 18 national semifinalists for the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award, that recognizes the nation’s outstanding defensive player. Muma ranked No. 3 in the nation in tackles in 2020 (11.8 tackles per game) and ranked No. 4 in 2021 (10.9 tackles per game). His 142 tackles in the 2021 season was the fourth best single-season total in school history. He earned Second Team All-America honors from both Pro Football Focus and the Walter Camp Football Foundation and was selected Third Team All-American by Associated Press in 2021. Muma helped lead Wyoming to bowl championships in the 2019 Arizona Bowl and the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He played in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl and participated in the 2022 NFL Combine. Muma was selected as the sixth pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars where he continues to be a significant contributor at linebacker.

Logan Wilson:

Logan Wilson earned First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors in 2019. Wilson was one of six national finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award that honors the nation’s best linebacker annually. He was honored as a First Team All-American by Pro Football Focus, Second Team by USA Today and Third Team by Associated Press in 2019. Wilson ranks No. 4 on the Wyoming career tackle list, with 421. His 421 career tackles rank him No. 5 on the Mountain West career chart. He helped lead Wyoming to the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game and an appearance in the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl, as well as victories in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and 2019 Arizona Bowl. Wilson played in the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl and participated in the 2020 NFL Combine. He started all 52 games of his college career from the first game of his redshirt freshman season to the final game of his senior season. He was selected as the first pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. A native of Casper, Wyo., Wilson is the highest NFL Draft Pick of any Wyoming Cowboy who also was a native of the state of Wyoming. Wilson is in his fourth season with the Cincinnati Bengals and has started at linebacker in every game he’s played for the Bengals in each of the past three seasons.

Andrew Wingard:

Andrew Wingard earned First Team All-Mountain West Conference honors three consecutive seasons (2016, ‘17 and ‘18) and was a Second Team All-Mountain West selection as a true freshman in 2015. He holds the Mountain West record for career tackles, with 454. Wingard’s 454 tackles ranks No. 2 in Wyoming history, and at the start of the current 2023 season he still ranked No. 22 in NCAA history in career tackles. During his Cowboy career, Wingard was twice named to the: Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List; the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List; and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List. He was also a two-time Mountain West Preseason Defensive Player of the Year selection. Wingard was a 2018 Preseason Second Team All-America selection by both Athlon and NFLDraftScout.com. He helped lead Wyoming to the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game and an appearance in the 2016 San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl, as well as a victory in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Wingard played in the 2019 East-West Shrine Game and participated in the 2019 NFL Combine. He played in all 51 games over his four-year career at Wyoming (2015-18) and started the last 50 consecutive games. Wingard signed as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2019 NFL Draft and is currently in his fifth season with the Jags where he has played in 72 career games.

See the entire 25th Season Team below: