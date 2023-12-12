Former USFS Law Enforcement Officer Convicted on Six Felonies

Ronald Ostrom, 54, of Powell, Wyoming, was convicted on Dec. 8 by a federal jury of six felony charges, specifically, two counts of making a false writing, two counts of making false statements, one count of concealing and retaining government property, and one count of conversion of government property. Ostrom is a retired U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer. According to evidence presented at trial, and the jury’s verdict, when Ostrom retired he failed to return, and then kept for his own use and gain, a government-owned horse named “Reo.” Ostrom also lied on forms about two horses he returned in place of government-owned horses.

Ostrom was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded not guilty to the charge s in July. The trial lasted five days and was held before Senior U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal in Cheyenne. Sentencing has been set for Feb. 21, 2024. The judge will determine Ostrom’s sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime was investigated by the U.S. Forest Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore.