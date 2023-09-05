Former Shoshoni Mayor being inducted into the Hall of Fame

LARAMIE – Every now and then there is someone that is honored for something they did years and years ago that should have been noticed before, causing people to remember some of the greatness that has been clouded in dust. That is more true than ever with this past week’s Wyoming Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony where the 1968-69 Cowboys’ Basketball Team was inducted.

That team, coached by legendary head coach Bill Strannigan, featured another familiar name that may have been sitting on the edge of your mind for years. That name is Eli Bebout, former Shoshoni Wrangler and mayor of Shoshoni before dedicating his time to the people of the Cowboy State during his time in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

Bebout’s team in 1968-69 was special for the University of Wyoming, not just because they tied for first at the top of the WAC but they led the league in team defense against conference opponents, only allowing 72.1 points per game, and they won 60% of their WAC matchups. Once the regular season ended they faced off against a tough Army team at Madison Square Garden, falling by two points, 51-49, which ended up being the last time Wyoming would make a tournament during Strannigan’s illustrious tenure.

The Wyoming Cowboys’ 1968-69 Basketball team won the WAC Championship and fell in the NIT to Army by just two points. (p/c https://wyohof.com/)

The former state senator also attended the United States Air Force Academy, but would end up graduating from the University of Wyoming after helping the Cowboys win their second WAC Championship in three years. That team featured a few All-Conference players like Carl Ashley and Harry Hall, as well as Second-Team All-Conference honoree Stan Daniels.

Now, Bebout’s long history of success, including his time representing Fremont County in the House of Representatives after winning in 1986, will include a plaque and picture forever hanging in the concourses of the Arena-Auditorium next to his old coach and teammates. The ceremony, which took place on Friday, was also an honoring to Coach Strannigan who passed away 26 years ago this Thursday, September 7.

BY: Shawn O’Brate