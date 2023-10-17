Football playoff scenarios heading into final week of the season

FREMONT COUNTY – With just one more game left in the 2023 Wyoming high school football season, there are still plenty of opportunities for schools all across the Cowboy State to clinch their spot in the postseason. While some of the best teams in every class from 4A to 1A-6 Man have already secured their spot and are preparing to host games starting next Friday, there are still quite a few teams vying for their spot with a big win this weekend.
Tiebreakers, according to the WHSAA, start with results of head-to-head games then it moves to results of games against the highest-ranking, non-tied team(s) in the conference. If a tie somehow still exists there is a modified points system that is taken into account, earning 12 points for a victory and losing (at most) 12 points for a loss.
Heading into the eighth-and-final week of the season, here is what the playoff picture looks like class by class:
In class 4A football Sheridan (8-0), Cheyenne East (7-1), Natrona County (6-2), Campbell County (6-2), Thunder Basin (5-3), Cheyenne Central (3-5), Rock Springs (3-5) and Kelly Walsh (2-6) are all in. Meanwhile, Laramie (0-8) and Cheyenne South (0-8) are confirmed to be out.
Sheridan, the number-one overall seed, will take on Kelly Walsh (#8) while Cheyenne East sits as the two seed and waits to see who they will face at home next week. Natrona County, with a win over Thunder Basin this weekend, will secure the three seed but they can also do so if they lose by eight points or less as long as Campbell County falls at home to Sheridan.
Natrona can also end up as the number five seed if Campbell County hands Sheridan their first loss and Thunder Basin pulls out the win at home against Natrona. They can also fall to the five seed with a loss to Thunder Basin by nine or more points. Meanwhile, Campbell County can secure the three seed and a home playoff game with a win over Sheridan and a Thunder Basin victory of nine or more points. They would drop to the four seed if they lose and Natrona County loses by eight or less.
Cheyenne Central will earn the six seed with a win over Rock Springs, but they would fall to number seven with a loss at the home of the Tigers. Rock Springs is in the same scenario, winning the six seed with a victory and falling to seven with a loss.
The class 3A East has already determined that Buffalo (5-2, 3-1), Douglas (5-2, 3-1), Riverton (3-5, 3-1) and Worland (3-4, 2-2) are already in the postseason. Lander (0-8, 0-4) and Rawlins (3-5, 1-3) are confirmed to be out of postseason eligibility.
Tiebreakers start to get confusing here, as Riverton could possibly become the number-one seed with a win at home over Worland. But, if Douglas beats Lander at Bill Bush Stadium and Worland beats Riverton at Wolverine Stadium then Buffalo would end up as the one seed, Douglas as the two, Worland as the three and Riverton would round out the top four. If Worland were to beat Riverton and Rawlins were to beat Buffalo then Douglas would end up as the two seed with two, three and four belonging to Buffalo, Worland and Riverton in that order.
If Worland, Douglas and Buffalo were to all three win then Riverton wins the top seed by point differential due to the Wolverines’ eight point loss to Douglas (-8) and their 11-point win over Buffalo (+11) with a plus-three differential. Also, if Lander were to pull the upset over Douglas and Riverton wins then the Wolverines would become the one seed with Buffalo earning the second seed with a win or a loss.
In the 3A West, Star Valley (7-1, 4-0), Powell (7-1, 3-1) and Cody (7-1, 3-1) are all already in with Evanston (3-5, 1-3), Jackson (3-5, 1-3) and Green River (1-7, 0-4) all on the bubble. The Braves have already locked in their number-one seed with the winner of the Powell at Cody game earning the two seed and the loser falling to the three seed.
Evanston will earn the four seed with a win at Green River on Thursday while Jackson would take that four seed with an upset victory at Star Valley and a win by Green River over Evanston. If Green River were to beat Evanston and Jackson were to lose to Star Valley, then all three teams would finish at 1-4 in conference play, meaning Green River must beat the Red Devils by 12 points or more to enter a coin-flip scenario. If not, Evanston wins the three-team tiebreaker.
The 2A East already has Big Horn (6-1, 6-0), Torrington (5-3, 5-1), Tongue River (6-2, 4-2) and Wheatland (4-4, 4-2) in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Burns (1-7, 1-5), Glenrock (0-7, 0-6), Newcastle (2-5, 2-4) and Upton-Sundance (3-4, 2-4) are already out of contention. Big Horn has locked in the number-one seed while Torrington has securely firmed up the number-two seed.
The three seed will be awarded to the winner of the Tongue River at Wheatland game, while the loser earns the four seed.
Over in the 2A West, Mountain View’s undefeated season (8-0, 5-0) has locked them in as the one seed while Cokeville (5-2, 4-1) is also in the postseason. On the bubble is Lyman (5-2, 3-2), Lovell (6-2, 3-2) and Thermopolis (2-5, 2-3) while Kemmerer (1-6, 0-5) and Pinedale (2-5, 1-5) are both out.
Cokeville could earn the number-two seed with a win over Lyman or a loss to Lyman by nine points or less as long as Lovell defeats Thermopolis. The Panthers could fall to the three seed with a loss by 10 or more points to Lyman as well.
Lyman could also earn the two seed with a win over Cokeville and a home loss to Thermopolis by Lovell. The Eagles might also gain the two seed with win over Cokeville by 10 or more points and a win by Lovell over the Bobcats. The four seed would be Lyman’s if they were to fall to Cokeville and Lovell were to beat Thermopolis while the Eagles would take the three seed with a loss to Cokeville and Thermopolis victory by five or more points.
Thermopolis would be out of the playoffs with a loss at Lovell, but the Bobcats will be the four seed with a win over Lovell and a win over Lovell by five points or more and a Cokeville win over Lyman.
Meanwhile, Lovell could take the three seed with a win at home over the Bobcats and a Cokeville win over Lyman. They could also be the three seed with a win and a Lyman win by nine points or less over Cokeville. In another scenario, Lovell could be the three seed even if they lose to Thermopolis as long as it’s by four points or less and Lyman were to beat Cokeville. If Thermopolis wins by four or more points they would be out while the Bobcats would be in.
The 1A-9 Man Conference has a few sure things, like Lingle-Ft. Laramie (7-0, 6-0), Pine Bluffs (6-1, 5-1), Lusk (4-3, 4-2) and Southeast (5-2, 4-2) in the East as well as Wind River (7-0, 6-0), Big Piney (6-1, 5-1), Riverside (5-2, 5-1) and Rocky Mountain (5-2, 4-2) in the West. In the East, Guernsey-Sunrise (1-6, 0-6), Saratoga (2-5, 2-4) and Wright (2-5, 2-4) are already out while Moorcroft is still ineligible. And in the West, Greybull (3-4, 2-4) and all three other Fremont County teams (Shoshoni, Wyoming Indian and St. Stephens) are also out after disappointing seasons.
Wind River and Lingle-Ft. Laramie have already locked in their one-seed status while Rocky Mountain is firmly the four seed in the West. Pine Bluffs, the defending champions, could end up as the two seed with a win over Southeast or a loss by four points or less as long as Lusk wins over Wright. The Hornets would be the three seed with an outright loss to Southeast.
Southeast could take that two seed from the defending champs with a win of five points or more and a Lusk win or just an win over Pine Bluffs and a Lusk loss. They would be the four seed with a loss to Pine Bluffs by four points or less and a Lusk win or just a loss at home against the Hornets.
Finally, Lusk could be the three seed in the East with a win over Wright and a Southeast loss at home to Pine Bluffs. They would end up as the four seed with a loss and a Pine Bluffs loss.
In the West it’s very simple, the winner of the Big Piney at Riverside game will be the two seed while the loser will fall to the three seed.
And in the last class of football, the 1A-6 Man, the first round of the playoffs are already set. Little Snake River (7-0, 5-0) will host Hulett (2-5, 2-3), Kaycee (5-3, 4-1) will host Dubois (5-2, 3-2), Encampment (6-1, 4-1) will host Meeteetse (4-4, 3-2) and Burlington (6-1, 5-0) will host Farson-Eden (3-4, 2-3).
Even if Dubois were to beat Burlington at home this weekend, in what will be Coach David Trembly’s final home game as head coach after 17 seasons, the seeding is already set and the Rams will have to travel to Kaycee.
BY: Shawn O’Brate