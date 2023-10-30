May 4, 1948 – October 27, 2023

Flora May Willow was born May 4, 1948 in Fort Washakie to Clina Lonebear (Brown) and Richard Albert Willow.

Throughout her life, she served as a beacon of hope for the Arapaho community, a tireless guardian of their heritage and language. Her dedication to preserving the Arapaho language spanned generations, from imparting its wisdom to the youngest members of the tribe to sharing its nuances with the elders. She was unwavering in her commitment to upholding the traditions and cultural beliefs of her people, and her prayers were a constant reminder of her deep-rooted faith in a brighter tomorrow. Her indomitable spirit and formidable strength of both mind and body were evident, even in the face of illness, where she waged a relentless battle. In her final moments, surrounded by the warmth of her beloved family, she discovered solace in their love and peace in the sacred prayers of the Arapaho language.

She is survived by her Nephews: Tony, Duane, Darren Willow. Sisters: Cora Willow, Darlene Bell, Helen Faye, Karen Returns To War, Michaleen Brown. Brothers, Floyd Willow. Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren. Extended Families: Mary Soundingsides & Family, Georgia Willow & Family, Alvina Willow & Family, Yvondra and Nader Buffalo, Clina & Melvin Longtime Sleeping, Nora and David Freland, Ben & Hetty Tabaha, Steve & Amy Merwin, Lessert & Alice Moore & Family, Darrell Lone Bear, Shawn & Sacheen Brown & Family, Jared Wallowingbull, James (DJ) Littleshield, Ferion Willow Sr., Ferion Willow Jr. (Josie S. Elk), Juwan Willow, Darnel Boyer & Family, Travis Brockie & Family, George Grant & Family, Antelope Family, Addison Family, Felter Family, Brown Family, and Darlene Bell & Family.

Flora is preceded in death by her Brothers: Herman Willow, Richard Willow, Edward Joseph Willow, Leo Willow; Sister: Florence (Willow) Bell; Maternal Grandparents: Pete & Cora (Gambler) Lonebear. Paternal Grandparents: Dammon & Ida (Friday) Willow; Uncles: Leo Franklin, Fred, Ervin, Ambrose, Francis, and George Brown. Nephews: Tony Ray Willow, George R. Willow Jr., Brian Willow Sr., Ronald Royce Willow, Ben Soundingsides Sr., Edward Soundingsides, Robert Willow, Alvin Sr., Bradford, Wayland, Mervin Brown, Delmar Duran Sr., Moses Nezperce, Joyce & Ida Duran.