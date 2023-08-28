First Stop Help Center awarded COVID-19 Health DisparityGrant

Lander’s First Stop Help Center has been awarded $52,000 from the Wyoming Department of Health, which is part of the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program. Wyoming has dedicated $8.1 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.

The First Stop Help Center plans to use this reimbursable grant to provide emergency assistance to those in our community who are in crisis, homeless, hungry, or about to have their utilities shut off. It provides limited one-time financial assistance to meet critical needs.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program, please visit https://thealignteam.force.com/fundingprograms/s/