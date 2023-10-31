Tuesday, October 31, 2023
State Rerpresentative Ember Oakly, State Senator Tim Salazar, both of Riverton, chatted with Julie Buller at Saturday's First Responders Dinner at the Fremont Center. Ernie Over photo

First Responders Enjoyed Dinner Courtesy of the Community

The Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds in Riverton Saturday night was a night and an occasion to give thanks. The county’s First Responders, including police, sheriff’s deputies, fire fighters and EMS personnel were acknowledged for the work they do on behalf of the community. 

Luminaries who attended and praised those honored included former Riverton Mayor Rich Gard, former State Senator Eli Bebout and two current members of the state legislature, Senator Tim Salazar and Representative Ember Oakley.

Also in attendance were Sheriff Ryan Lee, Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado and the leadership of the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Jake Blumenshine and Assistant Chief Jesse Cassidy. 

The WyRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center arranged the evening to recognize many in the community who volunteer their time and effort for the benefit of the community. 

Sheriff Ryan Lee, Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado, Assistant RVFD Chief Jessie Cassidy and Chief Jake Bluemshine all attended the First Responders Dinner. Ernie Over photo
The supper was buffet style from Itchiban Japanese steakhouse. Ernie Over photo