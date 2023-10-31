First Responders Enjoyed Dinner Courtesy of the Community

The Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds in Riverton Saturday night was a night and an occasion to give thanks. The county’s First Responders, including police, sheriff’s deputies, fire fighters and EMS personnel were acknowledged for the work they do on behalf of the community.

Luminaries who attended and praised those honored included former Riverton Mayor Rich Gard, former State Senator Eli Bebout and two current members of the state legislature, Senator Tim Salazar and Representative Ember Oakley.

Also in attendance were Sheriff Ryan Lee, Riverton Police Chief Eric Hurtado and the leadership of the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Jake Blumenshine and Assistant Chief Jesse Cassidy.

The WyRiverton Chamber and Visitors Center arranged the evening to recognize many in the community who volunteer their time and effort for the benefit of the community.