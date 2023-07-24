Today's Fire Danger in Yellowstone is High. NPS Photo

First Confirmed Fire in YNP Extinguished

Parkwide fire danger is now HIGH

On Saturday, July 22, the first confirmed wildland fire of the season in Yellowstone National Park was detected by a visitor. Here’s what we know:

  • The .1-acre lightning-ignited fire was located between Little Cottonwood Creek and Hellroaring Mountain in the northern part of the park.
  • Four smokejumpers based in West Yellowstone, Montana, suppressed the fire and declared it out.
Stay informed
    • The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now HIGH.
    • Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park.
    • Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
    • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
    • Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
    • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone. 