Fireworks tonight in P-Ville & Boysen Marina; Tomorrow in Lander

The on again, off again and now back on again July 4th firework show after Lander’s Tuesday night rodeo has been confirmed by the city of Lander. Community Development Coordinator Anne Even said that Friday afternoon, Flying Phoenix Fireworks of Arapahoe – which previously said they were unable to launch the firework show – now offered that they were willing and able to do the fireworks display. In anticipation of contracts and insurance being completed, an emergency City Council meeting took place on Friday afternoon to approve Resolution 1293 to allow the fireworks show to take place. The contract was officially signed Saturday morning to confirm the show on the evening of July 4. Citizen fireworks are allowed within the city limits on the 4th of July from 10 AM to midnight.

If you don’t want to wait for Tuesday for your firework show, head to Pavilion tonight for the annual Pavillion Fire Department’s show at dusk. There will be a parade at 3 p.m, a dinner at the recreation center at 5 followed by the fireworks at dusk.

In Shoshoni today, there will be fireworks at the Boysen Marina at Dusk (Moved from the 4th on account of possible weather interference).

Up in Dubois, Kiwanis Kids Games are set at 10:30am, 909 Ramshorn St. , and the Pre-Parade Kids games will be from 1:20-2pm. The 4th of July Parade starts at 2pm from Dubois Town park to 1st Street. There will be square dancing at Rustic Pine tavern from 7:30-9:30pm and Fireworks show at dusk.

Here’s the schedule for tomorrow in Lander…