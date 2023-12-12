Finally: RHS Auditorium Construction to begin in March 2024

It’s been 42 years, since 1981, that Riverton High School has been without its own auditorium. That’s about to change. Originally scrapped from the design of the “new” high school due to lack of funding, the 2018 Wyoming State Legislature finally funded the project, but, alas, the funding did not keep pace with costs of materials and labor. At is stands presently, the project will run $8,842,716. That’s after some $600,000 in supplemental funds was added this year by lawmakers to keep the project on track and keep plans from being reduced further.

The new auditorium will have a seating capacity of 545, which is less than the current high school population of 735 students. But with its own auditorium, RHS won’t have to work around the schedule of the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre at Central Wyoming College, where current school events are held. The current design includes a drama classroom, three music practice rooms, two dressing rooms, rest rooms, storage and a stage.

Plan One Architects of Cody and Rock Springs designed the new facility, which will extend from the front of the present high school building’s music room with a separate outside entrance next to the RHS Main Entrance (see schmatic design).

Superintendent Terry Snyder got the ball rolling for the auditorium before he retired after 10 years on the job. The project was then carried by Supt. JoAnne Andre Flanagan and now Supt. Jodi Ibach will bring the long sought project to fruition.

The timeline includes a start date of March 2024 for the beginning of construction by General Contractor Sampson Construction of Casper, the low bidder for the work. The project will be overseen by a construction manager at risk, which allows consultation between the architect and contractor as the work progresses if any changes are needed in the plan. Substantial completion is estimated to be May 30, 2025 for the state of that fall’s classes.

FCSD#25 Building Supervisor Ted May said the project will be using 2022 state inflationary funding above the original budget cost, as noted above. He said the project has gone through all state value engineering elements to get to the finished design.

With the exception of Burns High School in Southeast Wyoming, Riverton is the only Class 4A/3A school without its own auditorium.