Finalists named for WY PBS General Manager’s Position

Three finalists for the Chief Executive Officer/General Manager position for Wyoming PBS will come to the campus of Central Wyoming College for interviews and a public presentation the week of July 17, 2023.

Wyoming PBS recently announced current General Manager Terry Dugas’ plan to retire from the network effective September 1, 2023 after serving eight years as the Wyoming PBS General Manager. “I am so grateful for Terry’s leadership in promoting Wyoming’s stories and supporting education in the state,” said Central Wyoming College President Brad Tyndall. “He has laid a great foundation for the future of

Wyoming PBS. I’m excited to see what our next leader will do.”

CWC received many applications for the position. The search committee, made up of Wyoming PBS and Central Wyoming College employees, narrowed the applicants to three. A stakeholder committee was also formed to provide input to the search committee and President Tyndall on the individual applicants. The three candidates are Reid Davis, Joanna Kail, and Matt Weesner.

Reid Davis is a Television/Film Distribution and Broadcasting veteran with an extensive background in television development, production, worldwide syndication and broadcast general management including Vice President and General Manager for KDOC-TV and General Manager, KHIZ/KILM TV in Los Angeles. Mr. Davis, as President and General Manager, co-founded and successfully built and launched LTN Los Angeles, a television network for 18-34 year olds, producing nine series a week including a daily entertainment news program. Mr. Davis served as COO for FilmOn Television Networks helping create one of the first true convergent television networks in the US.

Joanna Kail was raised in Lander, WY. She earned a degree in Communications & Marketing from the University of Wyoming. Joanna has been the Executive Director of the Wyoming PBS Foundation for six years,and is a member of Public Media Women in Leadership. She is the Executive Producer for the Wyoming PBS Emmy nominated series, A State of Mind: Confronting Wyoming’s Mental Health Crisis. Joanna is a graduate of Leadership Fremont County and Leadership Wyoming; chairs the Riverton Rotary Scholarship Committee; and is on the board of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network – serving on the Strategic Planning and Marketing Committees.

Matt Weesner’s three-decade media career includes a wide variety of leadership experience in public and commercial broadcasting. Matt is currently Afternoon Host and Production Manager with Colorado Public Radio Classical in Denver. He also managed CPR’s statewide Technical Operations Center. At South Dakota Public Broadcasting he was the Radio Program Director, a news and music host, and hosted live Public Television fundraising. Matt is a professional musician as well, working as a pianist with legendary Colorado vocalist Hazel Miller, national touring country music artists and as a church music director. Matt grew up on a farm in central Iowa. He and his wife Teresa have three children and three grandchildren.

All three candidates will be providing presentations at Central Wyoming College in the Health and Science Building, Room 100 from 11:30 am – Noon. The public is invited to attend in person or watch the Zoom live stream using meeting ID: 307 855 2162 (https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162).

The candidates presentation schedule is as follows:

July 17 – Joanna Kail

July 18 – Matt Weesner

July 19 – Reid Davis