Festival of Trees on tap this Thursday and Friday in Riverton

One of the most fun of Community Entry Services’ annual fundraising events is coming up this weekend in Riverton. It’s the 19th Annual Festival of Trees. Based in Riverton, Lander and Jackson, CES “is dedicated to empowering people with disabilities to maximize their independence and lead satisfying productive lives in the community.” Presently, there are 160 clients who are assisted by CES.

About that fun… Thursday night is the Fun Family Night at the fairground’s Fremont Center. This year there are over two-dozen trees that individuals or businesses in the community have purchased, decorated, and donated to the event. Families who come on Thursday can enjoy snacks and then chose their favorite decorated tree. The tree with the most votes becomes the “People’s Choice” Award winner. There are also a panel of Judges who will pick what they feel is the most outstanding job of decorating a tree. The event is held at this time every year so the decorated trees can be on display wherever the purchaser desires, at home or at their business during the Christmas season.

Friday night is the annual banquet, also at the Fremont Center. It’s already sold out. There will be a silent and live auction Friday in addition to the auction of the trees. The event generates between $20,000 and $30,000 annually, according to CES CEO Shawn Griffin. The funds generated help with CES operating costs but also to help their clients with needs in many areas of their lives, including financially.