Fertig Scores Career-High 30 in Hard-Fought Loss to No. 21 Creighton

Allyson Fertig scored a career-high 30 points and shot 13-of-19 from the field, but it was not enough as the Wyoming Cowgirls fell 73-61 to No. 21 Creighton Sunday in Laramie. UW gave the Bluejays all they could handle in the contest, but CU was able to pull away late to come away with the win thanks to its shooting from 3-point range and trips to the free-throw line.

The 30 points from Fertig Sunday marked the first time since February of 2022 that a Cowgirl has scored 30-or-more in a game. McKinley Dickerson scored 30 points against San Diego State two seasons ago, her second 30-point game of the season. Fertig also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, recording her second double-double of the season.

Wyoming went inside early to Fertig to begin the game as she used her height advantage, but Creighton countered with its strong offense and good shooting. UW got a bunch of good looks early from beyond-the-arc but couldn’t capitalize. The score was tied 10-10 at the first quarter media timeout, which came late in the frame with just 2:09 remaining. The rest of the quarter was controlled by the Bluejays as they led 17-12 after one.

The second quarter opened with another inside bucket from Fertig before both teams traded buckets back-and-forth to begin the frame. A Malene Pedersen 3-pointer with 7:26 left in the half forced a Creighton timeout as UW trailed 24-22. Out of the timeout the Cowgirls took their first lead since the first quarter on back-to-back hoops, leading 27-26 with six minutes left in the half. From there the two teams battled their way through the rest of the half as the defenses stepped up. The Cowgirls did most of their damage the rest of the quarter at the free-throw line, but a Fertig turnaround knotted the score at 34-34 going into halftime.

The second half began a lot like the first, with a Fertig bucket. But much like in the first, the Bluejays had an answer offensively. Both teams went cold to begin the third quarter before Creighton found its footing some and took a 43-40 lead at the media. After the timeout, the Bluejay offense started to hum a bit as they built up a 53-45 lead going to the fourth. CU got a last-second heave at the end of the quarter to fall and got fouled on the shot to get a last-second three-point play. Wyoming had its chances to cut into the deficit earlier in the frame but missed too many point-blank shots.

Back-to-back layups from Fertig opened the scoring in the fourth for the Cowgirls, but again, Creighton would have an answer on the offensive end with back-to-back 3-pointers as UW called a timeout trailing 59-49 with 7:59 left. Out of the timeout, Wyoming just couldn’t quite get over the hump the rest of the way, especially from deep as that proved to be the difference in the game late. Creighton made seven 3-pointers in the contest with five of them coming in the second half. The Cowgirls, meanwhile, couldn’t catch a break from deep, shooting just 4-of-22 from 3-point range.

“We wanted to work through Allyson today and after the first few possessions we knew we were going to have that opportunity,” said Head Coach Heather Ezell postgame.

“Credit to her, she showed up and finished for us. I thought when Creighton went on their run, it was when we went away from going to Al. We tried to do some other things and unfortunately, didn’t make some shots and then they went on their run. If we could have just gotten a couple of those shots to fall there in the third quarter, it could have been a totally different game.”

Malene Pedersen added seven points in the loss while Tess Barnes, Emily Mellema and Marta Savic each added six. Mellema recorded three steals in the contest while Barnes tied a career-high with eight rebounds. Ola Ustowka led the Cowgirls with three assists against the Bluejays.

Wyoming shot 35-percent from the field on the day while Creighton shot 42.4-percent. The Cowgirls had a 40-39 edge in rebounding and scored 10 second-chance points to CU’s nine. Creighton got 30 points inside the paint while UW scored 28. The Wyoming bench scored just nine points in the loss after averaging nearly 27 a game in the first seven contests of the season.

The Cowgirls are once again off for a week in-between games, as it is Finals Week at UW. Wyoming next will travel to Montana State for a December 17 contest.