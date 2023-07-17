Female Juvenile killed in crash ruled an accidental death; Toxicology revealed drugs in her system

The Fremont County Coroner’s Verdict and Case Docket in the death of 17-year-old Sassite Underwood has been ruled accidental. Underwood was killed when the stolen vehicle she was driving crashed on Airport Hill early in the morning on June 14th some time around 5 a.m.

The relevant toxicology from the Coroner’s report showed she had 0.44 percent Blood Alcohol Concentration and 10 ng/ml of Methamphetamine in her system at the time of death.

The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma due to single vehicle rollover with ejection.

The Riverton Police said the BMW Underwood was driving had been stolen overnight from the Country Club Estates area.