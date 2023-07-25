Fees being Proposed for Shoshone National Forest Day-Use and Recreation Sites: Comment Period Open

The Shoshone National Forest is proposing fee changes at sites across the forest.

Over 70% of day-use sites, overnight camping sites, and other recreation sites are managed without user fees currently on the forest.

“We recognize how important these sites are to our visitors, local communities, and those who use the sites,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Kathleen Minor for the Shoshone National Forest. “The proposed fee increases will help us operate and maintain the sites to the level and quality people have come to expect as well as make the fees more consistent with other similar recreation sites throughout the state.”

During this public input period, we want to provide the public with the opportunity to review and comment on the fee proposals. The proposed fees by site and Ranger District are listed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/ detail/shoshone/home/?cid= fseprd1117448.

In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (REA) which allows the Forest Service to retain revenue collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate, maintain, and improve the sites. Raising the revenue collected through recreation fees would help the forests improve infrastructure at campsites and hire additional recreation staff to clean sites, operate water systems, and make necessary repairs. The revenue derived through collection of fees helps provide quality recreation opportunities that meet the modern expectations of visitors and creates a more financially sustainable developed recreation program for the benefit of current and future generations.

Any fee changes must be proposed and approved by a citizen’s advisory committee. Wyoming uses a Recreation Action Team (REACT) which is a group that represents a broad array of recreation interest groups to help ensure that the Forest Service is proposing reasonable and publicly acceptable new fees and fee changes.

The public is invited to comment on the proposed fee changes to the specified developed recreation sites. The comment period is set to end by close of business on October 31, 2023. To ensure that your comments are considered, email your comments no later than the above date to ShoshoneCG@usda.gov.

Comments can also be provided online at https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/ apps/MapSeries/index.html? appid= c6ccf2cf19e44e39995868ccf0ce70 fc. For additional information, visit the Shoshone National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/ shoshone.