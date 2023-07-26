FCSO Blotter: Firearms Stolen from Lander Residence

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report

All suspects are considered innocent unless convicted in a court of law

Arrests:

Rusty N. Jensen, 37, Riverton, Two (2) arrests warrants for Failed to Appear

July 24

8:04 a.m. Forest Service Road 515, Brooks Lake – A 27 foot-long RV was reported stuck on the Brooks Like to Highway 26/287 road. The subjects later reported they were able to get unstuck.

11:12 a.m. Tumbleweed Dr., Lander – The theft of several firearms was reported, including a Sig Sauer P238 (.380 caliber) and a black High Point (.45 caliber).

3:44 p.m. 8100 Highway 26/287, Crowheart – A drunk driver was reported, however deputies determined the driver was not intoxicated.

4:54 p.m. Stoney Point Road and Highway 26/287, Dubois – A two-vehicle crash was reported.

11:50 p.m. 119 East Ramshorn, Rustic Pine Steakhouse, Dubois – A man entered the business acting strangely. He presented an ID that had been covered with Sharpie ink. The bartended refused to serve him and he ran off. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

There was one Coroner call, on the 24th at 2:06 p.m. for a deceased individual.

There were two fire calls in Riverton, for a porch fire on College Hill Drive and for a person injury crash on North Federal, both in Riverton.