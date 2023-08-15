FBI Investigating Two Deaths on Reservation; One a Pedestrian, the Other a Shooting Victim

A 47-year-old local resident identified at Margaret C’Bearing was struck and killed by a hit and run driver on Saturday. The incident occurred very early in the morning, around 4:30 a.m. on state highway 789. The FBI and BIA Wind River Police are investigating the fatal hit and run which was reported near milepost 101 outside of Riverton. According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, C’Bearing was walking southbound when she was struck. The vehicle failed to remain at the scene and it still at large. The fatality was the 86th on Wyoming highways so far this year, compared with 76 on this date one year ago.

The FBI is also investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed on the Wind River Reservation south of Riverton last week. To date, no information has been released other than a man was killed by a firearm. The Fremont County Coroner’s Office said no further information would be released until the completion of the FBI investigation and results of toxicology tests are available, which could be four to six weeks.