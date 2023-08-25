Eventful Weekend Ahead: CWC Ag & Equine Center Grand Opening; History Trek, Duck Race, Sky Watching and More

There’s plenty to do this weekend in the Wind River Country:

Tonight is the start of high school football season, with Riverton Hosting Powell, Lander is on the Road at Cody and Thermopolis and Worland will face off. You can see the games on the WyoToday youtube channel and listen in on KTAK 93.9, KFCW 93.1 and KDNO 101.7 respectively.

The Riverton Senior Center will have its monthly Friday Night Dance from 7-9 p.m tonight, featuring music by Cowboy.

Tomorrow is a big day at Central Wyoming College’s as its new 23 acre Rustler Ag & Equine Complex will hold its grand opening from 10 a.m. till noon. The main building at the complex is 86,000 square feet in sixe with a dressage area and full size arena contained inside, along with the college’s Meat Science and Agriculture Program Classrooms. Outside is another full size arena with paddocks for student and guest horses, corrals for livestock and such. The grand opening is behing held, in combination with the fourth annual Rendezvous City Beef Round-Up where the best beef in the west will be proclaimed.

Other Saturday events include:

The annual Help for Health Duck Race will be held at the Rotary Dog Park in Riverton from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m Stop by the Help for Health office at 716 College View Drive or call 307-856-1206 to order your ducks.

Set Free Church is having their 15-year anniversary, beginning at 4 p.m. The community is invited.

The Riverton Museum will be touring the J.B. Okie Manor in Lost Cabin The tour leaves from the Riverton Museum parking lot at 9 a.m., and is expected to return by 2 p.m. Reservations are required; the tour costs $20 per person. For more information and to reserve your spot, call 307-856-2665.

At 8:30 p.m. , the Dubois Museum will host Kids Corner: A Closer Look at the Night Sky. This event costs $3 per person; advanced registration is appreciated but not required. For more information and to reserve your spot, call 307-455-2284.

And on Sunday,

The Jackson Hole Music Chamber will be performing at Dennison Lodge at 3 p.m Tickets cost $20 per person, or $15 for children and seniors, and can be purchased at Fremont Music in Lander and at Wilderness Flowers, Wyoming Mercantile, and the Headwaters Center in Dubois.