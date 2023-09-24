September 6, 1932 – September 19, 2023

– No services will be held for Evelyn Jean Olson, 91, who passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Wind River Healthcare in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and Inurnment will be held at the Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston, Washington at a later date.

Evelyn was born on September 6, 1932, daughter of Charles F. and Lucy M. (Brown) Taurges in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

On November 2, 1953, Evelyn married Robert E. Olson in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. After 10 years of marriage, the couple moved to Clarkston, Washington in 1964 before spending one year living in Alaska before returning to Clarkston. In 1982, they moved to Wyoming to work at the Wyoming State Training School until retirement. She continued to work at the nursing home until she completely retired in 1992.

Mrs. Olson enjoyed puppy dogs, crocheting and needles work as well as working on the computer and gardening.

Survivors include her nieces, Cindy Schneider of Dayton, WY and Linda Salzman of Wisconsin; great nephews, Todd Crow and family of Colorado Springs, CO and Christopher Crow and family of Fort Collins, CO.

Mrs. Olson was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Olson; sister, Ethel Satmary and nephew, Stanley Satmary.

