Jun 25, 1928 – Oct 15, 2023

Evangeline “Eve” Hays, 95, a beloved resident of Thermopolis, entered God’s kingdom on October 15, 2023. She was born June 25, 1928, to Eastman and Edith Hess.

Eve, the most loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother is survived by her children Helen, married to Victor Garcia; Bonny, married to Christopher Okwuosa; James Hays, married to Joan; granddaughters, Angelia and Nicole; great-granddaughter, Evangeline “Andy”; and her daughter from neither side, Janet, married to Mike Chimenti. She is preceded in death by her first loving husband, Stanley Milton Hays; her second love, Charles Schneiter; stepson, Robert; brother Griffith; adopted brother Bill Lytle, married to Shirley; her sister, Esther; and her grandson Brandon, son of Bonny Hays and James Pearson.

In loving memory of Eve, we celebrate a life marked by an unwavering ability to perceive the goodness within all individuals, regardless of their circumstances. She had an extraordinary gift for recognizing the inherent beauty and potential within each person, truly seeing the best in them, and her wonderful sense of humor was a beacon of light that brought joy to all.

Throughout her lifetime, Eve was a steadfast supporter of the underdog, constantly striving to see them rise to success. Her dedication to spreading love and happiness is an inspiration to all who knew her. Her empathy and determination offered hope and fostered acceptance.

Eve’s love for animals was profound, and her green thumb was evident in her joyful gardening. She danced to life’s rhythms, finding joy in every step, and had a passion for hunting fossils, minerals, and gems. Guided by her enduring religious faith, Eve lived her life with grace, a testament to her unwavering curiosity and boundless enthusiasm. She held an abiding love for the natural beauty of Wyoming, the place she lovedly called home her entire life.

Eve’s enduring legacy of love, unwavering positivity, witty sense of humor, and boundless compassion will forever serve as a source of inspiration for those who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory continues to remind us of the profound impact one individual can have on the world through love, kindness, and acceptance.

Graveside service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery on Friday, October 20, 2023 at two o’clock in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Eve’s name to bestfriends.org

