November 11, 1978 – July 5, 2023

Eugenia “Gina” Marie Aragon, 44, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on July 5, 2023 at Sage West HealthCare Riverton, Wyoming.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Monday, July 10, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. St. Stephen’s, Wyoming. A rosary will be held at 7 PM, Sunday, July 9, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with a wake to follow at her residence 118 Sagebrush Drive, Riverton, Wyoming.

Gina Marie Aragon was born on November 11, 1978 to Edward Aragon Sr. and Delores Ann Moss in Riverton, Wyoming. She attended St. Stephen’s Indian School. She was a 1998 graduate from Wyoming Indian High School. She also attended Central Wyoming College. Gina worked as security for the Wind River Casino for many years. She retired to focus on her health and motherhood. Gina enjoyed penmanship, writing, coloring, beading on a loom, embroidery, weaving, gambling, collecting, traveling, fishing and bingo.

Gina was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick H. Moss, mother, Delores Ann Moss, paternal grandparents, Luciano Aragon and Matilda SunRhodes, maternal grandparents, Eileen Antelope-Moss and Herman J. Moss Sr. aunts, Victoria M. Friday, Julie Ann Brown, Tekakwitha SunRhodes, Eileen Jo C’Bearing, Georgie Crawford, uncles, Kendall Moss, Dale Moss, Weldon Moss, Medrick Moss, Herman J. Moss Jr., Chester Moss, Daniel Ortiz. Cousins, Charlie Howell, Sterling Howell, Martin Brown, Joey Dale Aragon, Lloyd Moss, Melissa Moss, Chester Moss, Mary Jane Blackbird, Katherine and Beatrice SunRhodes, nieces, Loveeda Barnaby and Celena Aragon.

Gina is survived by her children, Rueben and Arianna Aragon. Father, Edward Aragon Sr., sister, Jo Marie Moss, brothers, Edward Aragon Jr. and Benjamin Aragon., nephews LaTaryn Hanaway and Keontay Willow, nieces Kiarra and Kaycee Willow, aunts, Ursula Aragon, Maxine Moss, Susanna Oldman, Rosella Moss, Maxine Trosper, uncles, Robert Aragon Sr., Leonard Moss, Donald Moss, Virgel (Rose) SunRhodes, Richard (Bobbi Jo) Ortiz, cousins, Iva Moss (Micheal) Redman & family, Jolene (Byron) Makeshine & family, Colleen Friday, Lowayne Friday, Solo D. Friday, Christina Friday & family, Marguerite Underwood & family, George Brown & family, Cora Brown & family, Robert (Holly) Aragon Jr. & family, Charlene Aragon & family, Clarence Aragon & family, Tonya Moss & family, Herman J. Moss III & family, Jason Moss & family, Crystal Moss & family, Aaron Addison & family, Brian Moss & family, Lacey SunRhodes & family, Morry SunRhodes & family, Dudley C’Bearing Jr. & family, Julia C’Bearing & family, Carolyn C’Bearing & family, Eugenia C’Bearing & family, Steven C’Bearing & family, Kalen SunRhodes & family, Heather SunRhodes & family, Mikala SunRhodes & family, Trevor Trosper & family, Rikki Trosper & family, Milton Trosper & family, Ryan Ortiz & family, Kenzie Crawford & family, Kenneth Crawford Jr. & family, Dakota Crawford and family, Jesse Blackbird & family, Elmeretta Blackbird & family and Jeanette Blackbird-Roanhorse & family. Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com