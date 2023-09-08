Ernestine “Tina” Farquharson, 89, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Wind River Healthcare and Rehabilitation. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Pioneer Cemetery in Graham, Texas next to her husband.

Ernestine June Fowler was born on January 30, 1934 in Topsy, Texas to Ernest Eugene and Ada Mae (Chambers) Fowler. She was the fifth child of six, three boys and three girls. She grew up in Topsy and Copperas Cove, Texas. She graduated high school from Copperas Cove. She attended business school in Austin, Texas

Tina was of the Christian faith and taught Sunday School to 5th grade boys for twenty-five years. She was especially proud of this accomplishment.

On July 1, 1954 she married Joe Bill Farquharson in Graham, Texas. They had two children, Paula Jo, and Bill Shane. Tina was a stay-at-home mother and wife; but that included following her husband all over the world for his job. Some of the places she and the family lived were: Texas, Rocky Mountain West, Venezuela, and Nigeria. She always considered Texas her home and never lost her Texas accent. Later in life, she worked for Walmart in Graham, Texas for fourteen years. One of her jobs at Walmart was a front door greeter. She greatly enjoyed talking to people.

Tina enjoyed making Christmas ornaments and stockings, sewing, and reading. She loved to cook Holiday meals and her specialty was her chocolate pie. She was a great cook. Tina was a social butterfly and loved interacting with others. She had an intuition on how to help people and knew the right thing to say at the right time. Tina also had a slightly spicy side to her. If she could find a way to get out of doing something she didn’t want to do, she would try it. Her spicy side kept things interesting for her family and friends!

She is survived by her daughter Paula Jo McClelland and husband, Al; grandchildren, Aubrey and Dain Medow, Trevor and Kristen McClelland, Melissa Farquharson, Heather Farquharson, and Stefanie Farquharson; and twelve great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ada Fowler; husband, Joe Farquharson; son, Bill Shane Farquharson; three brothers, Gerald, Clanton, and Charles Allen; and two sisters, Veda and Wanda.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.