End of Season Football Banquet Held to Honor LVHS Players; MVP Named

The Lander Valley High School parents and coaches of this fall’s Tiger Football Team acknowledged the players with awards and a dinner Monday Night at The Rock Church, just down the street from the high school. On the menu was Indian Tacos. Presentations included video highlights of each of the team’s games and some candid photos from practices, honors for the seniors and encouragement for the underclassmen.

Head Coach Jim Burton and his assistants, John Rounds, Curtis Moffat, Seth Conine and Richard Atnip, each presented different awards. The highlight of the evening was the naming of the team’s most outstanding players, including Most Valuable Player. Named the MVP was Senior Linebacker Joel Jubber, who also earned his way into the football history book at LVHS for a number of defensive highlights, including the third best number of unassisted tackles, third most number of assisted tackles, for four blocked kicks and the 9th highest number of defensive points. Also earning his way into the record book was Freshman Finn McFadden for the longest kickoff return (100 yards versus Riverton) and for the fourth most return yards in a season, 138 yards.

Those who earned football letters were acknowledged, first time recipients with their “L” and those who had lettered before with football pins. Team captains received pins and bars.

Other awards went to:

• Most Improved Player – Landon Jones

• The Scout Player of the Year – Juan Rivera

• Outstanding Lineman – Tristen Osborne

• Outstanding Special Teams – Finn McFadden

• Defensive Player of the Year – Hunter Velarde

• Offensive Player of the Year – Brayden Baker

• Leadership Award – Caleb Larvie

The Tigers also had five players named All Conference Honorable Mention, and three players named All Conference. Honorable Mention: Caleb Larvie, Brayden Baker, Kaden Rowen, Landon Jones and Caleb Andrews. All Conference: linebackers Joel Jubber and Hunter Velarde and Defensive Lineman Tristen Osborne

Before the awards began, Coach Burton had some special recognition for the players who sold the most Tiger Cards, proceeds from which fund practice gear and team snacks, among other items. A total of 1,175 Tiger Cards were sold by the team this fall with Hunter Velarde selling the most.

At the conclusion of the evening, Coach Burton thanked the seniors for their time in the program and heurged the underclassmen to begin their off-season conditioning and start their weight lifting, unless they were involved in another winter sport. “We’re going to keep going and growing,” he said.

Tiger seniors are: Bryce Mason, Bodie Moffat, Hunter Smith-Velarde, Zaim Cabriales, Cody Phillips, Michael Putnam, Tristan Osborne, Joel Jubber and Addi Burton