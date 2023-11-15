Jul 8, 1960 – Nov 10, 2023

Graveside services for Elliot C. Whiting, 63, who passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023 in Thermopolis, Wyoming will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Sage Redman Cemetery. A Viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at the Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the viewing.

Elliot was born on January 1, 1960, son of Gordon S. and Theresa S. (Spoonhunter) Whiting in Casper, Wyoming. He attended schools in Casper and graduated from Natrona County High School with the class of 1979. He lived in Montana, North Dakota, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming. Being in these states and have an adventurous heart, Elliot loved fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, billiards, black jack, streaming music, storytelling and visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed many sports, swimming, hockey, and baseball. He was also did traditional beading.

Elliot was very active in traditional and spiritual ceremonies in the Northern Arapahoe Tribe. He was devoted to his beliefs in the Northern Arapaho ways.

Elliot is survived by brother, Allen Whiting; sister, Dorene Whiting; nephews and nieces, Benjamin Conrad (grandsons, Maddox Sandman and Christopher Smartt), Lorissa Smith, Naveda Whiting, Nykomia Whiting; and grandchildren, Uriah Stamper, Amanda Stamper, Racheal Stamper, Sabre Whiting, Paola Whiting-Ocon, Gordon Whiting-Ocon and Dragon Whiting.

He is preceded in death by parents, Gordon Whiting and Theresa Spoonhunter-Whiting; Grandparents, William Shakespeare and Annie Trumbull; Brother’s, Isacc Chaves Sr. and Gordon Troy Whiting; sister’s, Juanita Stamp, Georgia Knighting, E. Carol Hensley, Darlene Conrad, and Gordeena Whiting; and nephew, Stallone Trosper.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com