Elderly Man Missing on the Reservation in the Wind River Range

Fremont Count Undersheriff Mike Hutchison Tuesday morning said search and rescue teams are back up in the Wind River Range looking for a missing 76 year old California man. On Sunday, Sept. 2, at around 4:30 in the afternoon, Hutchinson said the Sheriff’s Office was notified that a man had become separated from his group while hiking in a remote area on the Wind River Indian Reservation. “Crews were inserted into the area by helicopter on the morning of Sept. 3 and the search has been underway since. The search is being conducted as a joint effort between Fremont County Search and Rescue and Tribal Game and Fish.”

In the statement, Hutchison said, “Weather conditions have severely impacted the search effort as thudnerstorms have moved throug the area and limited the ability to conduct air operations at times.”

No other information is available at this time.