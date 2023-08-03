Mar 8, 1982 – Jul 29, 2023

Eileen Black, 41, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Great Plains Hall followed by the wake at Nora Oldman residence, #4 Blackbull Circle. The funeral service will be at 10:00 on Wednesday, August 3, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Eileen Thelma Black was born March 8, 1982 in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Earl and Iris (Lonewolf) Black. She grew up on the Wind River Reservation and graduated from St. Stephen’s High School with the class of 1999. She lived in Casper, Riverton, and Arapahoe through out her life.

Eileen was baptized into the Catholic Faith.

She worked in housekeeping at the Comfort Inn in Riverton.

Elieen enjoyed going for drives, listening to music, traveling, doing puzzles, and loved spending time with her kids, nieces, and nephews.

She is survived by her son, Landen Earl James C’Hair; daughter, Cetara Rose Moss; companion, Stuart C’Hair; his parents, William and Pauline C’Hair; brothers, Michael Moss, Sterling Black, Charlie Black, Christopher Black, Leland Black, Lemuel Black, Jr. Byron Bell, Arron C’Hair, Kevin Brown, and Ervin Brown, Sr.; sisters, Karen Black, Vanessa Shakespeare, Letitia Black, Karena Richardson, Melanie McAdams, Sonia Friday, Kristina WallowingBull, Jennifer Shakespeare, Amy C’Hair, Darlene Spoonhunter, Angela Black, Dawn Teller, Dee Wanstall, Tena Brown, Mary Headley, and Cassandra Goggles; uncles, Lemuel Black and Raymond C’Hair; aunts, Sadie (Duane) Bell and Emma (Nelson) Moss; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Iris Black and Lyle and Sarah Black; grandparents, Henny Katie Black, Wilburt and Eva Mae Lonewolf; Aloyisious Black, Irvin Black, Lyle Black, Sr. David Black, Jr., Divia Black, Josephine Spoonhunter; Bradley Moss, Trina Dullknife, and Cindy Bell. She was a direct descendant of Black Bear.

