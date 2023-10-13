Mar 24, 1924 – Oct 7, 2023

Eileen M. Smith, 99 of Dubois, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. A funeral service will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Dubois, with burial following at Dubois, Cemetery.

Eileen Margaret Hauschild was born in Avoca, Nebraska on March 24, 1924 to Harry and Emma (Rottman) Hauschild. She grew up in Avoca and graduated school from there. She attended business college in Omaha, Nebraska.

While going to college she met her future husband, Lieutenant Loren Dale Smith. He was in the United States Coast Guard. They were married in October of 1943 in Avoca, Nebraska and moved to Port Angeles, Washington where he was stationed. They moved back to Council Bluffs, Iowa and later Enid, Oklahoma the couple raised their two daughters.

Eileen was baptized into the Missouri Synod Lutheran religion. She was a strong member all her life and was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Dubois.

Eileen was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family and home.

In March 2014, she moved to Dubois and lived at the Warm Valley Lodge – Assisted Living where she made many friends and loved living there, she said it was a wonderful place. She loved reading and loved playing bridge.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynne Peters and husband, Larry of Dubois; four grandchildren, Hannah Fullington and husband, Ian, Adam Hirsh, Jason Peters and wife, Tami, and Kimberly Phillips; and two great grandchildren, Madeleine Fullington and Madilyn Peters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Emma Hauschild; husband, Loren Dale Smith; and daughter, Regina Hirsch.

Memorials may be made to Mt Calvary Lutheran Church or Dubois Assisted Living in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

