Eight wheels to victory

By Sarah Elmquist Squires

What do you get when you cross football, boxing, track, and hockey, and put it all on wheels? It’s a sport that’s grown in popularity in recent years, and one that Fremont County has embraced since the mid-2010s: Roller derby. And now’s your chance to get in on the fun.

“We really don’t expect people to have any skate experience,” explained Fremont County Roller Derby President and Assistant Coach Jenny Oviatt of the group’s upcoming roller derby boot camp. Through the month of October, kids aged 8-17 and adults of all stripes are invited to join in at boot camp, where they’ll be fitted with skates and safety equipment and get the chance to learn the sport.

Jammer Hannah Glennon, (aka Huckleberry Sinn), battled other skaters from around the state.

Today’s roller derby is safer than decades ago – players are outfitted with helmets and pads, and the rules for physical contact are similar to hockey – “It’s not like the old school roller derby you think of where they’re close-lining people,” Oviatt said. People can’t use hands or elbows, so the game includes a lot of hip and shoulder checks.

Games, or “bouts,” include two teams of five players each. “You have one player who’s called a jammer; they wear a star on their helmet,” Oviatt shared. “And that person is the point scorer. They score points by passing people on the opposing team, and so the rest of the team is composed of blockers. Your job as a blocker is to prevent the other team’s jammer from getting around you and scoring a point. That’s kind of where the hitting and knocking people out of bounds comes in, to help your jammer get through and score some points. It’s a pretty chaotic game … You’re playing defense and offense at the same time.”

In addition to colorful gear and team rivalry, roller derby players take up a nickname when they join a team, with their teammates helping come up with their new moniker. “It’s kind of like your alter ego, like a super hero,” explaind Oviatt, whose nickname is “Toxijen” when she’s on the court.

Oviatt got into roller derby after seeing her first bout in Laramie in 2008. “And I just thought, ‘That looks like a crazy amount of fun,’” she recalled. She joined the Laramie team, and when she moved to Fremont County, she’s been part of the county team since its inception.

Early on, the team was women only, but they’ve started branching out to co-ed competitions, and the boot camp is open to kids and men and women. The group operates under the Fremont County Roller Derby title, but its adult team’s name is the Red Canyon Rattle Skaters, and the kids’ team hasn’t made up their minds yet on their name. The groups are doing a bit of rebuilding following Covid, and would like to add some more interested players to their ranks. Currently, there are enough players to play in bouts. “That’s really common for a lot of these small towns in Wyoming – to have small, scrappy teams,” Oviatt explained. “It means that everybody gets to play.”

Earlier on, when the team was more women than men, Oviatt said some of the draw was the feel of a sisterhood of sorts. “As an adult woman, you have sisters you get to roughhouse with,” she said. No matter who is on the team, roller derby can act as a stress reliever, too. “It’s really good exercise … I think it’s a really good outlet for stress … It’s nice to have a bit of an aggressive outlet, like martial arts, in a safe and controlled way.”

Roller derby boot camp will be held throughout October at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. The co-ed youth group will practice on Mondays from 6-7 p.m., with adult co-ed practices on Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. No experience is needed, and skates and gear will be provided – although if you have pads, and in particular, kids’ helmets, bring them along. The cost is $30 for all practices. Learn more or sign up by emailing coaching@fcrollerderby.com or texting 307-399-5369.